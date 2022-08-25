WATCH: The week in perspective

Business Day TV speaks to Dale Hutcheson from Absa Asset Management
Revenue has done better than expected since February’s budget, but the world has done a lot worse
Former president backs governing party’s strategy to renew itself
Business Day TV speaks to Sibanye-Stillwater’s Neal Froneman
Michael Avery and guests put the week into perspective
City’s two biggest chambers of commerce warn that rising costs and crime are deterring investors and stifling existing companies
Pham Doan Trang published material on human rights and alleged police brutality in Vietnam, and was convicted in December
England batsmen close gap to 40 runs against Proteas in Manchester
She replaces Robert Cisek who returns to Germany after two years at the helm
Markets have clearly been anxious in the lead up to Jackson Hole, as investors and traders await the next policy clues out of Fed chair Jerome Powell later this week.
The declines in equities and bonds of late suggest that Powell will strike a hawkish tone to fight rampant inflation at the expense of economic growth. If Powell’s commentary forces markets to further price in more supersized Fed rate hikes, that might trigger more declines for equities and gold, while King Dollar would continue to exert its dominance across the forex universe.
Meanwhile, Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is under siege amid allegations of sexual assault. Godongwana had indicated he will step aside if formally charged. While the legal process must obviously now take its course, there are clearly unintended economic consequences that could follow for SA if he does soon have to step aside or even resign as finance minister.
Immediately ahead lie challenges such as the medium-term budget policy statement in October, tough public sector wage negotiations and the ANC’s elective conference policy recommendations on issues such as the status of the SA Reserve Bank. All of these require experienced and smart policy footwork. So, lots to discuss with Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexforbes; and Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: The week in perspective
Michael Avery and guests put the week into perspective
Markets have clearly been anxious in the lead up to Jackson Hole, as investors and traders await the next policy clues out of Fed chair Jerome Powell later this week.
The declines in equities and bonds of late suggest that Powell will strike a hawkish tone to fight rampant inflation at the expense of economic growth. If Powell’s commentary forces markets to further price in more supersized Fed rate hikes, that might trigger more declines for equities and gold, while King Dollar would continue to exert its dominance across the forex universe.
Meanwhile, Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is under siege amid allegations of sexual assault. Godongwana had indicated he will step aside if formally charged. While the legal process must obviously now take its course, there are clearly unintended economic consequences that could follow for SA if he does soon have to step aside or even resign as finance minister.
Immediately ahead lie challenges such as the medium-term budget policy statement in October, tough public sector wage negotiations and the ANC’s elective conference policy recommendations on issues such as the status of the SA Reserve Bank. All of these require experienced and smart policy footwork. So, lots to discuss with Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexforbes; and Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.