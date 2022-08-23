×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group

23 August 2022 - 21:48
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital and Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV spoke to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Novel technique offers a lifeline to Sasol’s ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Discovery launches new discretionary fund manager
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Merafe reports surge in half-year profit and ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Aveng confident of future growth as it clinches ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Shoprite links R3.5bn debt to sustainability ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.