×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV spoke to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management

19 August 2022 - 18:29 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss
Companies
4 hours ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Curro takes City of Joburg to court over rates
Companies
2.
Sibanye’s profit warning is a bad omen for ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Standard Bank’s dividend jumps after 32% interim ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Exxaro halves its renewables investment target
Companies / Mining
5.
Grindrod makes progress in quitting noncore ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.