STOCK WATCH

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments

24 August 2022 - 21:40
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.

