Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital and Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers

22 August 2022 - 20:35
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital and Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV spoke to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management
Companies
3 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss
Companies
3 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
Companies
5 days ago
