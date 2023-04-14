PODCAST | Is SA ready for a Brics currency?

Investors are digesting earnings reports and cooling inflation in the US, but analysts are cautioning that risks remain
Cabinet has had the Accountability Now drafts since 2021, but has not yet reacted to the substance of the suggestions
Judge Colleen Collis of the Pretoria High Court said she was mindful of the June 30 deadline for the ZEP when she reserved judgment on Friday
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Switzerland's two parliamentary chambers voted to reject the government's plan, but that was just symbolic
Business Day TV spoke to Denene Erasmus, Energy Writer at Business Day
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Inflation will likely be one of the deciding issues for voters in the October elections
Move to much-needed momentum by the Stormers in search of second spot must start against Munster.
Vandalism left Ford's Silverton factory without power
The establishment of a Brics currency, what it could mean for SA and for global trade, is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Xhanti Payi, a senior economist at PwC.
The Brics countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — have stepped up efforts to launch a common currency in an attempt to ditch the US dollar and push back against America’s dominance.
Payi says volatile times in recent history such as the global financial crisis of 2008, the Covid-19 pandemic and now a war in Europe have amplified calls to end or disrupt the place of the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency, a position held since after the Second World War.
Such calls were amplified this week when Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on Brics nations to come up with an alternative to the US dollar for foreign trade.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Payi explains that SA finds itself in a difficult place, being part of two trading blocs — Brics and the Africa Free Trade Area — that are each mulling creating their own currencies. SA would therefore have to choose one of these options if it were to commit to a common currency.
This is in addition to the myriad of trade and policy challenges that the country would have to consider before making such a move.
The Brics countries have come up with a framework for providing protection against global liquidity pressures. This includes currency issues where members’ national currencies are being adversely affected by global financial pressures.
Topics of discussion include: what would the establishment of a Brics currency mean for SA; whether the world is ready for such a currency; trade and policy considerations; and disruptions to global trade.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Is SA ready for a Brics currency?
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Xhanti Payi, a senior economist at PwC
The establishment of a Brics currency, what it could mean for SA and for global trade, is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Xhanti Payi, a senior economist at PwC.
The Brics countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — have stepped up efforts to launch a common currency in an attempt to ditch the US dollar and push back against America’s dominance.
Payi says volatile times in recent history such as the global financial crisis of 2008, the Covid-19 pandemic and now a war in Europe have amplified calls to end or disrupt the place of the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency, a position held since after the Second World War.
Such calls were amplified this week when Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on Brics nations to come up with an alternative to the US dollar for foreign trade.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Payi explains that SA finds itself in a difficult place, being part of two trading blocs — Brics and the Africa Free Trade Area — that are each mulling creating their own currencies. SA would therefore have to choose one of these options if it were to commit to a common currency.
This is in addition to the myriad of trade and policy challenges that the country would have to consider before making such a move.
The Brics countries have come up with a framework for providing protection against global liquidity pressures. This includes currency issues where members’ national currencies are being adversely affected by global financial pressures.
Topics of discussion include: what would the establishment of a Brics currency mean for SA; whether the world is ready for such a currency; trade and policy considerations; and disruptions to global trade.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
PODCAST | Nova looks to disrupt instant messaging market
Brics bank could be the ‘great bank of the Global South,’ Brazil’s Lula says
PODCAST | 4Sight’s eye on growth and AI push
PODCAST: Youth Employment Service’s push to create jobs in a downturn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Brics bank could be the ‘great bank of the Global South,’ Brazil’s Lula says
ANTHONY BUTLER: SA shows inability to deal with external challenges
PETER BRUCE: Be afraid. It’s going to get worse before it gets worse
JOHN DLUDLU: Partnership, not rivalry, needed between West and China
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Stagflationary banking crisis could accelerate ...
WATCH: Brics mulls ditching US dollar
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.