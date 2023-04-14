Economy

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Is SA ready for a Brics currency?

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Xhanti Payi, a senior economist at PwC

14 April 2023 - 17:01 Mudiwa Gavaza
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a Brics summit at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guest house. Picture: JAIRUS MMUTLE/GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a Brics summit at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guest house. Picture: JAIRUS MMUTLE/GCIS

The establishment of a Brics currency, what it could mean for SA and for global trade, is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Xhanti Payi, a senior economist at PwC.

The Brics countries — Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — have stepped up efforts to launch a common currency in an attempt to ditch the US dollar and push back against America’s dominance.

Payi says volatile times in recent history such as the global financial crisis of 2008, the Covid-19 pandemic and now a war in Europe have amplified calls to end or disrupt the place of the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency, a position held since after the Second World War.

Such calls were amplified this week when Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on Brics nations to come up with an alternative to the US dollar for foreign trade.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Payi explains that SA finds itself in a difficult place, being part of two trading blocs — Brics and the Africa Free Trade Area — that are each mulling creating their own currencies. SA would therefore have to choose one of these options if it were to commit to a common currency.

This is in addition to the myriad of trade and policy challenges that the country would have to consider before making such a move.

The Brics countries have come up with a framework for providing protection against global liquidity pressures. This includes currency issues where members’ national currencies are being adversely affected by global financial pressures.

Topics of discussion include: what would the establishment of a Brics currency mean for SA; whether the world is ready for such a currency; trade and policy considerations; and disruptions to global trade.

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.

PODCAST | Nova looks to disrupt instant messaging market

Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO of Nova Messenger
Companies
2 days ago

Brics bank could be the ‘great bank of the Global South,’ Brazil’s Lula says

Lula says the bank could help developing countries depend less on the dollar and finance trade in local currencies
World
1 day ago

PODCAST | 4Sight’s eye on growth and AI push

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the tech company’s Tertius Zitzke and Willie Ackerman to discuss turnaround strategies, investments in AI and its ...
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST: Youth Employment Service’s push to create jobs in a downturn

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Ravi Naidoo, CEO of the Youth Employment Service
Economy
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PODCAST | Is SA ready for a Brics currency?
Economy
2.
Mining output shrinks by more than expected as ...
Economy
3.
SA likely in technical recession, index shows
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Slide in mining and factory ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: Expectations for SA Reserve Bank’s MPC ...
Economy

Related Articles

Brics bank could be the ‘great bank of the Global South,’ Brazil’s Lula says

World

ANTHONY BUTLER: SA shows inability to deal with external challenges

Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Be afraid. It’s going to get worse before it gets worse

Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DLUDLU: Partnership, not rivalry, needed between West and China

Opinion / Columnists

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Stagflationary banking crisis could accelerate ...

Opinion

WATCH: Brics mulls ditching US dollar

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.