Companies / Mining

Jubilee Metals expects to exceed full-year chrome guidance

Chrome prices remain robust with strong demand from China coupled with constrained supply

BL Premium
24 April 2023 - 17:01 Nico Gous

Jubilee Metals expects to beat its 2023 full-year guidance for chrome production after the metals processing company’s operations exceeded its target in the latest quarter.

The company, valued at R5.7bn on the JSE, aimed for 300,000 tonnes and delivered 310,721 tonnes in the three months to end-March. And so it has delivered 944,832 of the targeted 1.2-million for the year to end-June...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.