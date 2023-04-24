Business Day TV spoke to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
Reuters perceives Russia drills as a threat but supports Western military exercises
Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Tshepo Kgadima
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian
Executive pay is closely monitored in SA where poverty and inequality are very high
Load-shedding and SA ports and railways chaos are talking points in boardrooms of multinational parent companies
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Quintus de Beer, wholesale executive at MTN SA
Ambassador Lu Shaye’s remarks on legal status of former Soviet member states just his private opinion, says Beijing official
The league failed to give reasons after announcing it would not attend the event last weekend
There’s now six models in XLT, a 4x2 Sport and a Wildtrak for the family
Jubilee Metals expects to beat its 2023 full-year guidance for chrome production after the metals processing company’s operations exceeded its target in the latest quarter.
The company, valued at R5.7bn on the JSE, aimed for 300,000 tonnes and delivered 310,721 tonnes in the three months to end-March. And so it has delivered 944,832 of the targeted 1.2-million for the year to end-June...
Jubilee Metals expects to exceed full-year chrome guidance
Chrome prices remain robust with strong demand from China coupled with constrained supply
