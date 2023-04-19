Worse than expected inflation paves the way for a further rate hike by the Reserve Bank
Cybersecurity in Africa is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at Check Point: Pankaj Bhula, regional director for Africa; Charnie Lee, country manager for SA; and Rudi Van Rooyen, a security engineer.
The discussion explores the cybersecurity landscape on the continent, and how SA has fared in protecting itself against cyberattacks.
The team also speaks about the evolution of digital security in SA and investment by organisations to better protect themselves against hackers and other bad actors.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
With the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) platforms like ChatGPT, new methods of attacks are being created using these tools. What can be done to stay ahead of new threats?
Lee says a key piece of staying ahead is having people with cybersecurity expertise, an area where more can be done in SA.
Topics of discussion include: Check Point’s business in SA; evolution of cybersecurity in Africa; investment by organisations to protect themselves; and the threats brought by AI platforms.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Staying ahead of cyber threats in Africa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.