PODCAST | Staying ahead of cyber threats in Africa

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point

19 April 2023 - 18:05 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Cybersecurity in Africa is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at Check Point: Pankaj Bhula, regional director for Africa; Charnie Lee, country manager for SA; and Rudi Van Rooyen, a security engineer. 

The discussion explores the cybersecurity landscape on the continent, and how SA has fared in protecting itself against cyberattacks. 

The team also speaks about the evolution of digital security in SA and  investment by organisations to better protect themselves against hackers and other bad actors. 

With the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) platforms like ChatGPT, new methods of attacks are being created using these tools. What can be done to stay ahead of new threats? 

Lee says a key piece of staying ahead is having people with cybersecurity expertise, an area where more can be done in SA. 

Topics of discussion include: Check Point’s business in SA; evolution of cybersecurity in Africa; investment by organisations to protect themselves; and the threats brought by AI platforms. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.

