PODCAST | How far does the ESG advice duty go?

Business Day TV spoke to Unum's hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta
The Electoral Amendment Bill, now assented to, falls short and will not pass the rationality test
Rand Water says the restoration of power at the Mapleton booster station does not mean taps will be running again immediately
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
The technology firm has undergone significant changes over the past few years as it changed its strategy
Host Evan Pickworth interviews Jessica Blumenthal and Talia Cullinan from ENSafrica
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb
Europe seeks global summit to set up guiding principles after Elon Musk and 1,000 tech leaders demand pause in deployment of powerful AI
Stellenbosch provide a shock by eliminating mighty Sundowns
In SA, 239 Mustangs found new homes in the past 12 months
With all the noise around ESG investing it can be difficult for customers and their advisers to distil what is relevant. In this edition of Business Law Focus host Evan Pickworth interviews Jessica Blumenthal and Talia Cullinan from ENSafrica on exactly how far a duty to take ESG factors into account when advising their clients needs to go.
Listen to the interview:
The Context
Savers and investors rely on their financial advisers to counsel them to prudently invest hard-earned savings to meet their long-term needs. SA has a large advisory and financial planning industry serving the retail public, but is this industry evolving quickly enough to provide advice cognisant of emerging risks? Will advice ignore the effects on investment portfolios of climate change, biodiversity loss and water scarcity, among other Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) factors? Or will financial advisers and planners become the missing link between sustainable finance products and customers?
Complicating factors such as lack of data available in respect of portfolio companies, inconsistent disclosure and reporting, multiple divergent frameworks categorising projects and portfolio companies, and philosophical difficulties in addressing transition in certain sectors, make it almost impossible for a retail investor, or even institutional investors such as pension funds, to know how best to invest to ensure the long-term sustainability of their investments and to align their money with their values.
Asset consultants and asset managers are not routinely mandated by pension fund clients to weigh ESG factors pertaining to a portfolio company equally against the expected financial returns posed by the investment. This means that even though service providers may consider ESG metrics when evaluating an investment, they remain incentivised by short term financial return and in some instances prohibited from disinvesting from an asset providing a short term financial gain, but scoring badly against ESG metrics.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LAW FOCUS
PODCAST | How far does the ESG advice duty go?
Host Evan Pickworth interviews Jessica Blumenthal and Talia Cullinan from ENSafrica
With all the noise around ESG investing it can be difficult for customers and their advisers to distil what is relevant. In this edition of Business Law Focus host Evan Pickworth interviews Jessica Blumenthal and Talia Cullinan from ENSafrica on exactly how far a duty to take ESG factors into account when advising their clients needs to go.
Listen to the interview:
The Context
Savers and investors rely on their financial advisers to counsel them to prudently invest hard-earned savings to meet their long-term needs. SA has a large advisory and financial planning industry serving the retail public, but is this industry evolving quickly enough to provide advice cognisant of emerging risks? Will advice ignore the effects on investment portfolios of climate change, biodiversity loss and water scarcity, among other Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) factors? Or will financial advisers and planners become the missing link between sustainable finance products and customers?
Complicating factors such as lack of data available in respect of portfolio companies, inconsistent disclosure and reporting, multiple divergent frameworks categorising projects and portfolio companies, and philosophical difficulties in addressing transition in certain sectors, make it almost impossible for a retail investor, or even institutional investors such as pension funds, to know how best to invest to ensure the long-term sustainability of their investments and to align their money with their values.
Asset consultants and asset managers are not routinely mandated by pension fund clients to weigh ESG factors pertaining to a portfolio company equally against the expected financial returns posed by the investment. This means that even though service providers may consider ESG metrics when evaluating an investment, they remain incentivised by short term financial return and in some instances prohibited from disinvesting from an asset providing a short term financial gain, but scoring badly against ESG metrics.
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
FREE TO READ | Collective Insight: ESG – are we there yet?
Merger & acquisition activity set to increase
PODCAST | African dealmakers make up for lost time
PODCAST | Whistle-blowers’ problems with the law
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.