Navigating merger transactions in SA: a strategic approach to public interest

The SA economy has faced significant headwinds and continues to be constrained by sky-high interest and unemployment rates, power grid constraints and political uncertainty.

Despite these and many other challenges, local businesses find a way to remain competitive internationally, through innovative solutions and, in many instances, sheer grit and determination. Their ability to do so is testament to SA's world-renowned resilience and the ability of its people to overcome adversity.

In advising clients in commercial or litigious matters, the attorneys from Adams & Adams, a leading law firm, are fortunate to enjoy an across-industry bird's-eye view of what sets apart the good from the great. One such indicator is the ability to respond effectively to policy changes.

Mergers are a key component in a well functioning and free economy; they unlock opportunities through realising synergies between different entities and act as an agent of discipline in relation to inefficiently managed businesses and assets.

The competition authorities regulate mergers and have the power to block mergers, or to impose far-reaching conditions on the parties involved. The authorities consider the impact that a proposed merger will have on the public interest as a factor in deciding whether to approve, prohibit or to impose conditions on a transaction.

Public interest considerations may include:

Representation of historically disadvantaged people within ownership or control structures;

Merger-related employment concerns; and

The ability of small businesses and firms owned or controlled by historically disadvantaged people to participate in the local economy.

The focus on public interest considerations in mergers have been increased with the partial enactment of the Competition Amendment Act in 2019.

Precisely how the competition authorities should apply public interest considerations to mergers has been contentious. It is a difficult question because public interest considerations, including those relating to the jobs of employees at the merging companies, often run counter to the competitive efficiencies, which act as the drivers of merger transactions and are supposed to benefit shareholders and consumers.