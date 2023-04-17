PODCAST | Regulating gig economy accommodation

China's first quarter GDP data on Tuesday expected to support oil prices
Regulation for informal tourism operators is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb.
Speaking on the sidelines of the recent SA Investment Conference, Corcoran explained the company’s new set of proposals to government in response to the draft Green Paper on the Development and Promotion of Tourism in SA.
The company’s main thrust is for government to continue to allow the informality of gig economy accommodation businesses made possible by platforms such as Airbnb to continue without the red tape burdens that normally weigh down formalised businesses.
Corcoran says the proposal includes the introduction of a national framework for the regulation of short-term rentals that distinguishes between professional and non-professional activity; increased co-operation between private and public sectors; and the development of programmes that encourage and enable inclusivity.
Airbnb, which operates as an online marketplace for short-term accommodation, has 4-million hosts on its platform globally, with 65,000 listings in SA. In 2019, the company estimated its contribution to the SA economy at about $685m (R12.4bn).
Topics of discussion include: Airbnb’s proposal to government; challenges facing regulated businesses; and the benefits of informal businesses to the economy.
