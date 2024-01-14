Houthis threaten ‘strong and effective response’ to latest US strike in Yemen

Houthi fighters and tribal supporters protest against recent US-led strikes on Houthi targets, near Sanaa, Yemen, January 14 2024. Picture: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS
Washington/Aden — The Houthi militia has threatened a “strong and effective response” after the US carried out another strike in Yemen overnight, ratcheting up tension as Washington vowed to protect shipping from attacks by the Iran-aligned movement.
The strikes increased concern about the escalation of a conflict that has spread through the Middle East since the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel went to war, with Iran’s allies also entering the fray from Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.
President Joe Biden said the US sent a private message to Iran about the Houthi attacks. He did not elaborate, telling reporters, “We delivered it privately and we’re confident we’re well prepared.”
The latest strike, which the US said hit a radar site, came a day after dozens of American and British strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen.
“This new strike will have a firm, strong and effective response,” Houthi spokesperson Nasruldeen Amer told Al Jazeera. There were no injuries or “material” damage.
Mohammed Abdulsalam, another Houthi spokesperson, told Reuters the strikes, including the one overnight that hit a military base in Sanaa, had no significant effect on the group’s ability to stop Israel-affiliated vessels passing through the Red Sea and Arabian Sea.
The Pentagon said on Friday the US-British strikes had “good effects”.
Hans Grundberg, UN special envoy for Yemen, called on Saturday for maximum restraint by “all involved” and warned of an increasingly precarious situation in the region.
The Houthis say their maritime campaign is to support Palestinians under Israeli siege and attack in Gaza, ruled by the Iran-backed Hamas. Many of the vessels they attacked have no known connection to Israel.
The group, which controls Sanaa and much of the west and north of Yemen, has also fired drones and missiles up the Red Sea at Israel itself.
The guided missile destroyer Carney used Tomahawk missiles in the follow-on strike early on Saturday local time “to degrade the Houthis’ ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels,” US Central Command said in a statement on X.
‘Brutal aggression’
In Sanaa, government employee Mohammed Samei said the attacks were an act of “brutal aggression” and marked a new stage of a war Yemen has endured for 10 years.
Hussein Kabsi, a retired government employee, said supporting the Palestinians is a “religious and moral duty”.
“Our stance is unwavering, we will [continue] to stand with our brothers in Palestine and Gaza until victory and until all Palestinian land is liberated — not just Gaza,” he said.
Tribal supporters of the Houthi group burn the US flag near Sanaa, Yemen, January 14 2024. Picture: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS
On Friday, hundreds of thousands of people rallied in Sanaa, chanting slogans denouncing Israel and the US, footage broadcast by the Houthis’ Al-Masirah TV showed.
White House spokesperson John Kirby said the initial strikes had hit the Houthis’ ability to store, launch and guide missiles or drones, which the group used to threaten shipping. He said Washington has no interest in a war with Yemen.
The Houthis said five fighters were killed in the initial strikes.
Biden, whose administration removed the Houthis from a state department list of “foreign terrorist organisations” in 2021, was asked by reporters whether he felt the term “terrorist” described the movement now. “I think they are,” he said.
The Red Sea crisis has added to the spread of conflict through the Middle East since Hamas militants rampaged through southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and seizing 240 hostages.
Israel responded by laying waste to parts of Gaza to try to annihilate Hamas. The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry says 23,843 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on the enclave since October 7.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday the country planned a “huge” addition to its defence budget as part of a build-up designed to cover its needs for years to come.
At the UN Security Council on Friday, Russian UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the US and Britain “single-handedly triggered a spillover of the conflict (in Gaza) to the entire region”.
A senior US official accused Tehran of providing the Yemeni group with military capabilities and intelligence. There has been no sign so far Iran is seeking direct conflict, though Iran condemned the US and UK strikes.
Houthi attacks force commercial ships to take a longer, costlier route around Africa, creating concern about a new bout of inflation and supply chain disruption. Container shipping rates for some global routes soared last week.
