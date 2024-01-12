World

Container rates jump as Houthi violence in Red Sea causes disruption

US and British vessels launched dozens of strikes across Yemen overnight in retaliation against Iran-backed Houthi forces for attacks on Red Sea shipping

12 January 2024 - 16:56
by Jonathan Saul
Workers look on as a ship uses its crane to unload containers at a container terminal at the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen. File photo: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS
London — Container shipping rates for key global routes have soared this week, with US and UK air strikes on Yemen stirring concerns of a prolonged disruption to global trade in Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest routes, industry officials said on Friday.

US and British warplanes, ships and submarines launched dozens of strikes across Yemen overnight in retaliation against Iran-backed Houthi forces for attacks on Red Sea shipping, widening regional conflict stemming from Israel’s war in Gaza.

The benchmark Shanghai Containerized Freight Index was up more than 16% week on week to 2,206 points on Friday.

Rates on the Shanghai-Europe route rose 8.1% to $3,103 per twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) on Friday from a week earlier, while the rate for containers to the US West Coast soared 43.2% to $3,974 per forty-foot-equivalent-unit (FEU) week on week, leading ship broker Clarksons said on Friday.

“The longer this crisis goes on, the more disruption it will cause to ocean freight shipping across the globe and costs will continue to rise,” Peter Sand, chief analyst at freight platform Xeneta, said in Friday.

“We are looking at months rather than weeks or days before this crisis reaches any kind of resolution,” he said, referring to the growing conflict. 

Reuters

Red Sea strife: UK says watch this space

US, UK forces shoot down Houthi missiles and drones in Red Sea as Gaza war spills over into other parts of the Middle East
World
2 days ago

Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

Seizure of the Marshall Islands-flagged St Nikolas coincides with weeks of attacks by Houthi militias targeting Red Sea shipping routes
World
22 hours ago

Jordan blames Israel for regional tensions, backs SA in ‘genocide’ case

Jordan’s foreign minister says the international community is at a humanitarian, moral, legal and security crossroads
World
2 hours ago
