NEWS ANALYSIS: Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?

Newly recruited Houthi fighters shout slogans during a ceremony at the end of their training in Sanaa, Yemen' on January 11 2024. Picture: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS
Washington — US President Joe Biden's blistering strikes on Yemen followed weeks of warnings to the Houthis to stop attacking Red Sea shipping — or else.
Yet the Houthis continued firing drones and missiles, seemingly goading the US to follow through on its threats. That has raised a question for some experts: Did the Houthis want a war with America? And if so, why?
Gerald Feierstein, a former US ambassador to Yemen, is among those who think the US has given the Houthis exactly what they wanted: a fight.
“Absolutely they have been trying to provoke US retaliation,” Feierstein told Reuters.
“They've been confident that they could withstand whatever we were going to do. They have seen they win popular support.”
The Houthis, who have controlled most of Yemen for nearly a decade, said five fighters had been killed in a total of 73 air strikes. They vowed to retaliate and continue their attacks on shipping, which they say are intended to support Palestinians against Israel, a popular cause in Yemen.
A newly recruited Houthi fighter looks on during a ceremony at the end of his training in Sanaa, Yemen, on January 11 2024. Picture: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS
The US military said late on Friday it had launched another strike targeting a radar site.
After the initial US and British strikes, drone footage on the Houthis' al-Masorah TV showed hundreds of thousands of people in Sanaa chanting slogans denouncing Israel and the US. Crowds gathered in other Yemeni cities as well.
Experts say much of the Houthi confidence comes from having resisted years of attacks from Saudi Arabia. But a US-led campaign against the group could be very different.
US Lieut-Gen Douglas Sims, the director of the Joint Staff, told reporters on Thursday that the strikes hit 28 locations with more than 150 munitions. Reviewing the damage, he said he hoped the Houthis would not invite that kind of destruction.
“My guess is if you were operating a ballistic missile launcher last night, you certainly didn't want the strike. But, no, I would hope they didn't want us to strike,” Sims said.
Mountain fighters
Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the enigmatic leader of Yemen's Houthi fighters, traces his lineage to the Prophet Mohammad. In pre-recorded speeches and sermons, he asserts that his movement is under siege because of its religion.
Al-Houthi established a reputation as a fierce battlefield commander before emerging as head of the Houthi movement, mountain fighters who have been battling a Saudi-led military coalition since 2015 in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands, devastated Yemen's economy and left millions hungry.
Under the direction of al-Houthi, who is in his 40s, the group has acquired tens of thousands of fighters and a huge arsenal of armed drones and ballistic missiles, largely supplied by Iran.
After the strikes, Sims and other US officials acknowledged that the Houthis would probably make good on their threats to retaliate.
On Friday, the Houthis fired an anti-ship ballistic missile into the Red Sea, the Pentagon said.
Houthi supporters shout slogans as they attend a ceremony at the end of the training of newly recruited Houthi fighters in Sanaa, Yemen, on January 11 2024. Picture: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS
A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said far from being deterred, the Houthis might see the likely low death toll among their fighters in the strikes as a success for the group, even if their capabilities have been degraded.
“Someone's definition of success really depends on their perspective,” the official said. With tensions soaring, the price of Brent crude oil rose 1% on Friday on concern that supplies could be disrupted. Commercial ship tracking data showed at least nine oil tankers stopping or diverting from the Red Sea.
More strikes?
Michael Mulroy, a former deputy assistant secretary of defence for the Middle East under the Trump administration, said the Pentagon should prepare for additional military action.
“The US should start planning to increase our response to further attacks in the Red Sea or Syria and Iraq,” he said.
“And Iran's IRGC should be included in those targets,” he added, using an acronym for Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Iran champions the Houthis as part of its regional “axis of resistance” — a collection of Iran-backed groups that includes Palestinian militant group Hamas and militia in Iraq and Syria.
A Houthi fighter stands guard during a ceremony at the end of the training of newly recruited Houthi fighters in Sanaa, Yemen. Picture: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS
The US accuses Iran of enabling the Houthi Red Sea attacks, providing the military capabilities and intelligence to carry them out.
The Houthis deny being puppets of Tehran and say they are fighting a corrupt system and regional aggression.
Still, Feierstein cautions that the Houthi defiance of the US and its allies helps burnish their brand in the Middle East, a concern shared by some current US officials.
“Regionally, it raises the Houthi profile. It puts them in the first rank of Iranian affiliates in the 'Axis of Resistance,'” Feierstein said.
“We shouldn't give the Houthis what they want, which is exactly what we did.”
NEWS ANALYSIS: Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
Experts say much of the Houthi confidence comes from having resisted years of attacks from Saudi Arabia
Washington — US President Joe Biden's blistering strikes on Yemen followed weeks of warnings to the Houthis to stop attacking Red Sea shipping — or else.
Yet the Houthis continued firing drones and missiles, seemingly goading the US to follow through on its threats. That has raised a question for some experts: Did the Houthis want a war with America? And if so, why?
Gerald Feierstein, a former US ambassador to Yemen, is among those who think the US has given the Houthis exactly what they wanted: a fight.
“Absolutely they have been trying to provoke US retaliation,” Feierstein told Reuters.
“They've been confident that they could withstand whatever we were going to do. They have seen they win popular support.”
The Houthis, who have controlled most of Yemen for nearly a decade, said five fighters had been killed in a total of 73 air strikes. They vowed to retaliate and continue their attacks on shipping, which they say are intended to support Palestinians against Israel, a popular cause in Yemen.
The US military said late on Friday it had launched another strike targeting a radar site.
After the initial US and British strikes, drone footage on the Houthis' al-Masorah TV showed hundreds of thousands of people in Sanaa chanting slogans denouncing Israel and the US. Crowds gathered in other Yemeni cities as well.
Experts say much of the Houthi confidence comes from having resisted years of attacks from Saudi Arabia. But a US-led campaign against the group could be very different.
US Lieut-Gen Douglas Sims, the director of the Joint Staff, told reporters on Thursday that the strikes hit 28 locations with more than 150 munitions. Reviewing the damage, he said he hoped the Houthis would not invite that kind of destruction.
“My guess is if you were operating a ballistic missile launcher last night, you certainly didn't want the strike. But, no, I would hope they didn't want us to strike,” Sims said.
Mountain fighters
Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the enigmatic leader of Yemen's Houthi fighters, traces his lineage to the Prophet Mohammad. In pre-recorded speeches and sermons, he asserts that his movement is under siege because of its religion.
Al-Houthi established a reputation as a fierce battlefield commander before emerging as head of the Houthi movement, mountain fighters who have been battling a Saudi-led military coalition since 2015 in a conflict that has killed tens of thousands, devastated Yemen's economy and left millions hungry.
Under the direction of al-Houthi, who is in his 40s, the group has acquired tens of thousands of fighters and a huge arsenal of armed drones and ballistic missiles, largely supplied by Iran.
After the strikes, Sims and other US officials acknowledged that the Houthis would probably make good on their threats to retaliate.
On Friday, the Houthis fired an anti-ship ballistic missile into the Red Sea, the Pentagon said.
A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said far from being deterred, the Houthis might see the likely low death toll among their fighters in the strikes as a success for the group, even if their capabilities have been degraded.
“Someone's definition of success really depends on their perspective,” the official said. With tensions soaring, the price of Brent crude oil rose 1% on Friday on concern that supplies could be disrupted. Commercial ship tracking data showed at least nine oil tankers stopping or diverting from the Red Sea.
More strikes?
Michael Mulroy, a former deputy assistant secretary of defence for the Middle East under the Trump administration, said the Pentagon should prepare for additional military action.
“The US should start planning to increase our response to further attacks in the Red Sea or Syria and Iraq,” he said.
“And Iran's IRGC should be included in those targets,” he added, using an acronym for Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Iran champions the Houthis as part of its regional “axis of resistance” — a collection of Iran-backed groups that includes Palestinian militant group Hamas and militia in Iraq and Syria.
The US accuses Iran of enabling the Houthi Red Sea attacks, providing the military capabilities and intelligence to carry them out.
The Houthis deny being puppets of Tehran and say they are fighting a corrupt system and regional aggression.
Still, Feierstein cautions that the Houthi defiance of the US and its allies helps burnish their brand in the Middle East, a concern shared by some current US officials.
“Regionally, it raises the Houthi profile. It puts them in the first rank of Iranian affiliates in the 'Axis of Resistance,'” Feierstein said.
“We shouldn't give the Houthis what they want, which is exactly what we did.”
Reuters
Officials confirm US and British strikes against Houthis in Yemen
Oil prices surge after attack off Oman
Middle East escalation tilts balance of risks in markets
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Red Sea strife: UK says watch this space
Officials confirm US and British strikes against Houthis in Yemen
Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli air strike
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.