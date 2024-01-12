World / Middle East

Jordan blames Israel for regional tensions, backs SA in ‘genocide’ case

Jordan’s foreign minister says the international community is at a humanitarian, moral, legal and security crossroads

12 January 2024 - 15:07
by Suleiman Al-Khalidi
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. Picture: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. Picture: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

Jordan said on Friday Israeli “war crimes” against Palestinians were to blame for heightened regional tension and violence in the Red Sea which it said threatened to ignite a wider war in the Middle East.

Foreign minister Ayman Safadi also voiced support for SA’s “genocide” case against Israel at the UN’s top court over the war against Hamas in Gaza, and said Amman was ready to submit legal documents and appear in court if the case proceeds.

Israel has denied allegations that it has committed war crimes, and rejected as “grossly distorted” the accusations brought by SA that the military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide campaign against the Palestinian population.

In comments after the US and Britain launched strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea, Safadi said the international community had failed to act to stop Israeli “aggression” against Palestinians which was endangering regional security.

“The Israeli aggression on Gaza and its continued committing of war crimes against the Palestinian people and violating international law with impunity are responsible for the rising tensions witnessed in the region,” Safadi said in remarks carried by state media.

The stability of the region and its security were closely tied, Safadi said.

“The international community is at a humanitarian, moral, legal and security crossroads,” he said.

“Either it shoulders its responsibilities and ends Israel’s arrogant aggression and protect civilians or allows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist ministers to drag us to a regional war that threatens world peace.”

Safadi said Israel was pushing the region towards more conflict “by continuing its aggression and its attempt to open new fronts,” and that Israeli military actions against civilians in Gaza met the legal definition of genocide.

“Jordan supports SA in its case against Israel,” he said. “We will submit legal documentation and appear at the court when or if the case is accepted.”

BIG READ: Why we must support SA’s legal action against Israel

Apart from saving children’s lives in Gaza, much else is to be gained at the International Court of Justice
Life
3 days ago

Israel tells world court its actions in Gaza are self-defence

SA’s demands for an immediate halt of the Israeli military campaign in Gaza would render Israel defenceless, Israel says
World
4 hours ago

WATCH: Israel responds to SA’s genocide claims at the ICJ

SA accused Israel at the International Court of Justice of carrying out a genocide in Gaza
National
5 hours ago

Ramaphosa lauds SA’s ‘formidable’ legal team at International Court of Justice

President says SA was duty bound to act against Israel
National
18 hours ago

SA team argues case on Gaza genocide on the first day at the ICJ

SA says Israel has violated the Genocide Convention to which both countries are signatories
National
1 day ago

The ICJ faces a stark choice, but SA just needs to get a foot in the door

SA will argue its case for interim orders on Thursday and Israel is scheduled to respond on Friday
National
2 days ago

Officials confirm US and British strikes against Houthis in Yemen

US President Joe Biden says strikes are ‘a clear message that the US and our partners will allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation’
World
8 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
World Bank forecasts worst half-decade global ...
World
2.
Argentinians say bye-bye to costly braais
World / Americas
3.
Egypt and Jordan leaders warn against Israeli ...
World / Middle East
4.
Rebel alliance agrees ceasefire with Myanmar ...
World / Asia
5.
Netanyahu slams SA’s ICJ genocide case
World / Middle East

Related Articles

WATCH: Israel responds to SA’s genocide claims at the ICJ

National

SA team argues case on Gaza genocide on the first day at the ICJ

National

South Africa’s ICJ case polarises views

News & Fox

Netanyahu slams SA’s ICJ genocide case

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.