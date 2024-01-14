Oil price soars after strikes on Houthis
14 January 2024 - 06:09
Oil prices climbed about 3% on Friday, as some oil tankers changed course from the Red Sea following overnight air and sea strikes by the US and Britain on Houthi targets in Yemen.
The moves comes after a series of attacks on ships by the Iran-backed group...
