World / Americas

Israel condemns Brazil for allowing Iranian warships to dock in Rio harbour

Lula da Silva’s government grants permission for warships to dock shortly after returning from a state visit to Washington

02 March 2023 - 20:29 Dan Williams
Iranian military ship Iris Dena berthed in Rio de Janeiro's port, Brazil, February 28 2023. Picture: RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS
Iranian military ship Iris Dena berthed in Rio de Janeiro's port, Brazil, February 28 2023. Picture: RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS

Jerusalem  — Israel on Thursday criticised Brazil’s decision to grant berth to two Iranian warships in the face of US pressure, and urged President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s government to send them away.

The vessels docked in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Reports said Brazil had declined to admit them in January, in a goodwill gesture from Lula as he flew to Washington to meet US President Joe Biden.

Brazil is a member of the Brics bloc along with Russia, India, China and SA. The SA government has been widely condemned in the Western world for joining naval exercises with China and Russia.

Iranian military ship Iris Dena berthed in Rio de Janeiro's port, Brazil, February 28 2023. Picture: RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS
Iranian military ship Iris Dena berthed in Rio de Janeiro's port, Brazil, February 28 2023. Picture: RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS

Israel and Iran have been locked in a cold war-style conflict for decades, which has included mutual accusations of maritime sabotage, even as Tehran faces intensified global pressure over its nuclear programme and regional conduct.

Lior Haiat, spokesperson for Israel’s foreign ministry, called the Brazilian berth for the warships “a dangerous and regretful development”, accusing the Iranian navy of co-operating with sanctioned entities in Tehran.

“It is still not too late to order the ships to leave the port,” Haiat said on Twitter.

Lula’s press office did not respond to a request for comment.

The ships have also caused tensions with the US. In a February 15 press conference, the US ambassador to Brazil had urged it not to allow the ships to dock.

On Wednesday, senator Ted Cruz called for sanctions against the South American country after the docking, dubbing it “a direct threat to the safety and security of Americans”.

“The Biden administration is obligated to impose relevant sanctions, re-evaluate Brazil’s co-operation with US antiterrorism efforts, and re-examine whether Brazil is maintaining effective antiterrorism measures at its ports,” said Cruz, a Republican.

A February 23 notice in a Brazilian gazette said the warships had been given permission to dock between February 26 and March 4.

Diplomacy with Iran was one of the highlights of Lula’s attempts to bolster Brazil’s international standing during his previous presidential terms. He travelled to Tehran to meet then-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2010 as he sought to broker a nuclear deal between Iran and the US.

With Staff Writer

Reuters 

Ageing SANDF asked to do more with less, time and time again

Steady erosion of the defence budget threatens the one professional arm of state that is called upon time and again to hold it all together where all ...
National
1 week ago

Tsar-crossed lovers: the ANC and Russia

As Putin’s invasion of Ukraine hits the one-year mark, the ANC’s support for the occupier continues unabated. It’s worth asking about the very ...
Features
1 week ago

Pandor’s lifebelt diplomacy

There’s a sinking feeling about South Africa sucking up to a warmonger
News & Fox
1 month ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Brics buddies all at sea

Russian and Chinese warships together with a South African counterpart will carry out naval tactics and practise seagoing skills off Richards Bay and ...
News & Fox
1 month ago

PETER BRUCE: Under cover of darkness, a Russian ship in Simon’s Town ... what’s going on?

The Lady R's docking in the port is a mystery, unlikely to be revealed by the government
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Blinken tells Lavrov the US will support Ukraine ...
World / Asia
2.
Russia on high alert after drone crashes near ...
World / Europe
3.
Swiss bankers charged with helping Putin transfer ...
World / Europe
4.
US manufacturing contracts for a fourth straight ...
World / Americas
5.
Developed economies ‘should look south for ...
World

Related Articles

Blinken tells Lavrov the US will support Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’

World / Asia

Instead of pushing for enlargement of Brics, SA should beat a retreat

Opinion

NICOLE FRITZ: SA on thin ice with exercise to help test arms available for war ...

Opinion / Columnists

SIMON BARBER: Putin-backing SA at odds with citizens over new world order

Opinion

How much damage to SA will its naval exercise with Russia do?

National

STEVEN KUO: Business must keep one eye on geopolitics, another on Brics ...

Opinion / Columnists

Brics state India’s growth slows to 4.4% in December quarter

World / Asia

JOHN DLUDLU: Engage the Beijing plan on ending the war in Ukraine

Opinion / Columnists

Expansion proposal will be on the agenda for Brics in 2023

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.