UBS Global Wealth Management cautions that while US inflation is easing, the labour market also needs to cool
By attempting to do everything at once, the world has ended up doing very little at all over the past seven years
Critic of president suggests she was deliberately prevented from voting
The bank, which is among the biggest financiers of fossil fuels companies, has been the focus of protests
Providing internet to townships is big business, if only companies realised
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
The FOMC raises its benchmark rate by 50 bps to 4.25%-4.5% target range
Malibongwe Maketa says the batsman is smiling again and has become more confident
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
So, has a Russian-flagged commercial ship just loaded up artillery or explosive or propellant at the Simon’s Town naval base in the middle of Moscow’s war on Ukraine, or have we been bamboozled into assuming the worst by a cockup rather than a conspiracy? Or has it all been a little bit of both?
The surprise appearance of the Lady R in Simon’s Town on December 6 quickly set tongues wagging, especially as Cape Town’s port is close by and the governing ANC has made clear its sympathy for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The US embassy in Pretoria said the SA authorities had been warned the ship was under US sanctions and that assisting it might invite US retaliation...
PETER BRUCE: Under cover of darkness, a Russian ship in Simon’s Town ... what’s going on?
