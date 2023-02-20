National

Ageing SANDF asked to do more with less, time and time again

Steady erosion of the defence budget threatens the one professional arm of state that is called upon time and again to hold it all together where all others fail

20 February 2023 - 14:20 Michael Schmidt

It’s cyclone season again and SA’s military has just been tasked by the president to “co-ordinate response” to flooding in seven provinces.

Building bridges in rural areas, hunting pirates in the Straits of Madagascar, providing healthcare in the North West, fighting guerrillas in the Congolese jungle, peacekeeping in Darfur, swatting down looters at home, protecting the Katze Dam in Lesotho, walking the border, or even hauling garbage out of the Vaal river: it seems there is no task that the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) is not called upon to perform at the drop of a helmet...

