NICOLE FRITZ: SA on thin ice with exercise to help test arms available for war on Ukraine

Strong global services data prompts concerns of further central bank tightening
Eskom’s rolling blackouts and heavily indebted state place SA’s economy and finance minister under considerable strain as prospects for economic growth look bleak
Wednesday, February 22 2023
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
The largest negative contributor to the 0.6% year-on-year decrease in December were retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Price rally may renew concerns among industry and governments
Ghanaian international was a victim of Turkey’s devastating earthquake, leaving his Turkish club, family and friends in mourning
On the road to St Helena, a diversion reminds Nick Yell that he is merely ‘a flash in the pan’
Friday marks the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia is reportedly planning a wave of new offensives in eastern and southern Ukraine to mark the anniversary. But it will also use the date to stage mock war drills, together with China and SA, off the coastline of KwaZulu-Natal — testing its naval capacities and also, reportedly, its new hypersonic Zircon missile.
SA’s hosting of, and participation in, this joint military exercise over this ominous date has justifiably drawn accusations that the country has utterly abandoned its claimed neutrality between Russia and Ukraine. The Desmond & Leah Tutu Foundation has said the exercise is “tantamount to a declaration that SA is joining the war against Ukraine on Russia’s side”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NICOLE FRITZ: SA on thin ice with exercise to help test arms available for war on Ukraine
Should Lavrov go to trial, Pandor will not look good on photos hobnobbing with him
Friday marks the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia is reportedly planning a wave of new offensives in eastern and southern Ukraine to mark the anniversary. But it will also use the date to stage mock war drills, together with China and SA, off the coastline of KwaZulu-Natal — testing its naval capacities and also, reportedly, its new hypersonic Zircon missile.
SA’s hosting of, and participation in, this joint military exercise over this ominous date has justifiably drawn accusations that the country has utterly abandoned its claimed neutrality between Russia and Ukraine. The Desmond & Leah Tutu Foundation has said the exercise is “tantamount to a declaration that SA is joining the war against Ukraine on Russia’s side”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.