Opinion / Columnists

NICOLE FRITZ: SA on thin ice with exercise to help test arms available for war on Ukraine

Should Lavrov go to trial, Pandor will not look good on photos hobnobbing with him

BL Premium
22 February 2023 - 05:00

Friday marks the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia is reportedly planning a wave of new offensives in eastern and southern Ukraine to mark the anniversary. But it will also use the date to stage mock war drills, together with China and SA, off the coastline of KwaZulu-Natal — testing its naval capacities and also, reportedly, its new hypersonic Zircon missile.

SA’s hosting of, and participation in, this joint military exercise over this ominous date has justifiably drawn accusations that the country has utterly abandoned its claimed neutrality between Russia and Ukraine. The Desmond & Leah Tutu Foundation has said the exercise is “tantamount to a declaration that SA is joining the war against Ukraine on Russia’s side”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.