STEVEN KUO: Business must keep one eye on geopolitics, another on Brics expansion

Business Day TV’s Zinathi Gquma takes a closer look at Wednesday’s stocks
Corruption and dodgy politics are the members’ most evident common characteristic
Health Funders Association calls for probe into prices charged by Pathcare, Ampath and Lancet and hopes to claw back about R1bn
ANC deputy president says renewal requires stronger alliance with the SACP and Cosatu
Drugmaker says it is in advanced negotiations over additional sterile manufacturing as stocks jump the most in 23 years
Naamsa says the 2.6% increase is ‘firm and momentum-building’, though exports slumped by 11.5%
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Measure of prices paid by factories for inputs rebounds
Batsmen ensure Proteas are still in control heading into Thursday against a spirited West Indies
A little less flamboyant looking, the French crossover continues to deliver great family practicality and a cushy ride
SA business executives need to keep abreast of developments in the ever more complex global geopolitical game being played out. There is elevated political risk in China-US competition and the West’s proxy war with Russia in Ukraine. There is elevated sanctions risk through prohibitions on doing business with Russian entities. And new opportunities are emerging as, for better or worse, SA has hitched its wagon to the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, SA) bloc, with other developing countries lining up to join the club.
Headline news now is that the US commerce department has made $53bn available to establish a semiconductor industry on the US mainland. Commerce secretary Gina Raimondo did not mince her words, saying this was to ensure the industry can supply the US military’s modern weapons systems. Companies that receive these funds are barred from expanding their semiconductor manufacturing capacity to “foreign countries of concern”, that is, China...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
STEVEN KUO: Business must keep one eye on geopolitics, another on Brics expansion
ANC chose to stand against the West, but local firms can benefit by finding other opportunities
SA business executives need to keep abreast of developments in the ever more complex global geopolitical game being played out. There is elevated political risk in China-US competition and the West’s proxy war with Russia in Ukraine. There is elevated sanctions risk through prohibitions on doing business with Russian entities. And new opportunities are emerging as, for better or worse, SA has hitched its wagon to the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, SA) bloc, with other developing countries lining up to join the club.
Headline news now is that the US commerce department has made $53bn available to establish a semiconductor industry on the US mainland. Commerce secretary Gina Raimondo did not mince her words, saying this was to ensure the industry can supply the US military’s modern weapons systems. Companies that receive these funds are barred from expanding their semiconductor manufacturing capacity to “foreign countries of concern”, that is, China...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.