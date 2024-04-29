World / Africa

Namibia’s Namcor in deal with Chevron to develop offshore block

Oil companies are flocking to Namibia, excited by the country’s plans to open up a major new frontier basin

29 April 2024 - 10:12
by Wendell Roelf
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
An oil and gas drilling platform stands offshore in the Gulf of Mexico in Dauphin Island, Alabama. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS
An oil and gas drilling platform stands offshore in the Gulf of Mexico in Dauphin Island, Alabama. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS

Namibia’s national oil company has signed a development deal with Chevron that will see the US oil major take an 80% operating working interest in an offshore block in the Walvis Basin, it said on Monday.

The farm-out agreement with Chevron Namibia Exploration Limited (CNEL) will see the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) and local company Custos Energy each retain a 10% interest in petroleum exploration licence 82.

Oil companies are flocking to Namibia, excited by the country’s plans to open up a major new frontier basin with recent offshore finds ranking among the largest this century.

“Our partnership with CNEL and Custos Energy represents a shared vision for the future of Namibia's energy landscape,” Ebson Uanguta, interim managing director of Namcor, said in a statement.

Namibia, which has yet to produce any oil or gas, has become an exploration hotspot after offshore discoveries by TotalEnergies and Shell, and is planning for its first output by 2030.

Reuters

Oil is waiting on our doorstep

If the discoveries off the west coast of South Africa and Namibia are managed correctly, the spin-offs for the regional economies will be spectacular
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

VUSLAT BAYOGLU: Energy revolution waiting to happen

A new path for fossil fuels is in the making
Opinion
1 week ago

Exxon beats estimates, ends 2023 with a $36bn profit

CEO Darren Woods signalled optimism about the coming year
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
US senior officials divided over whether Israel ...
World / Americas
2.
EU rails at Russia putting firms under ‘temporary ...
World / Europe
3.
Joe Biden roasts rival Trump at White House dinner
World / Americas
4.
Outgunned Ukraine pulls back from three villages ...
World / Europe
5.
Russian court freezes $440m of JPMorgan funds
World / Europe

Related Articles

TotalEnergies earnings slide on lower gas profit

Companies / Energy

Q&A: Renewables boom has revived investor interest in SA

Companies / Energy

China’s Sinopec charts global expansion with Sri Lanka refinery

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.