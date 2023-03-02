Business Day TV’s Zinathi Gquma takes a closer look at Wednesday’s stocks
Corruption and dodgy politics are the members’ most evident common characteristic
Health Funders Association calls for probe into prices charged by Pathcare, Ampath and Lancet and hopes to claw back about R1bn
ANC deputy president says renewal requires stronger alliance with the SACP and Cosatu
Drugmaker says it is in advanced negotiations over additional sterile manufacturing as stocks jump the most in 23 years
Naamsa says the 2.6% increase is ‘firm and momentum-building’, though exports slumped by 11.5%
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Measure of prices paid by factories for inputs rebounds
Batsmen ensure Proteas are still in control heading into Thursday against a spirited West Indies
A little less flamboyant looking, the French crossover continues to deliver great family practicality and a cushy ride
British economist Jim O’Neill wrote a paper in 2001 on the world's leading emerging economies — Brazil, Russia India and China — and coined the term “Bric” to encapsulate them. Soon after this SA was invited to join those countries in forming an actual emerging markets bloc, and Brics was born. It seemed a good idea at the time.
It should be mentioned up front that O’Neill was not in favour of SA’s inclusion as he believed the country was small and economically insignificant in comparison with those of the original Bric members. The economic data supported this but the acronym was catchy and left-leaning politicians in particular were keen to encourage the development of a multipolar world that was not run by America and its surrogates...
CHRIS GILMOUR AND JOHN FRASER: Instead of pushing for enlargement of Brics, SA should beat a retreat
