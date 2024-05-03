Rights group launches legal action over UK’s Rwanda migrant policy

A police officer tries to detain a protester at a hotel in Peckham, London, England, on May 2 2024. The UK government has set about detaining migrants and deporting them to Rwanda after passing the Rwanda Bill. Picture: CARL COURT/GETTY IMAGES
London — Human rights group Asylum Aid said on Friday that it had launched a legal challenge against the British government’s policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aims to launch within weeks.
The UK’s parliament passed a law in April to pave the way for Britain to send asylum seekers who arrive without permission to Rwanda, which Sunak says will deter migrants from making the dangerous journey to Britain in small boats.
The new law, which says the UK parliament has declared Rwanda a safe country, was designed to override a ruling in 2023 by the UK Supreme Court that the scheme was unlawful.
But Asylum Aid said a document published by the government this week telling case workers they must now consider Rwanda safe was inconsistent with wording in the new law that allows asylum seekers the right of appeal in limited circumstances.
“We have brought forward this legal action to ensure that the home office properly considers any individual cases against removal to Rwanda, including on the grounds that they would be returned from Rwanda to the place they fled,” said Alison Pickup, executive director of Asylum Aid.
Sunak, who has made the scheme one of his key policies, is hoping that the first flights will leave in the next 10 to 12 weeks. He says the plan will smash the business model of people-smugglers who have brought tens of thousands of asylum seekers across the Channel in small boats.
His opponents call the plan, which has already cost the government hundreds of millions of pounds, a costly gimmick.
This week the government said it had started to detain migrants in preparation for them to be sent to Rwanda.
Asylum Aid is not the first to start legal action over the new law, with the FDA trade union also launching action saying its public servant members were potentially being asked to breach international law.
“There is a lack of information on when flights to Rwanda will take off and who will be on them, but the government has made clear that it is determined to act quickly as we have already seen the home office carrying out forcible detentions," Pickup said.
Despite the new law and the threat of being sent to Rwanda, migrants have continued to make the dangerous cross-Channel trip from France. More than 7,500 have arrived in 2024, with 711 detected on Wednesday alone, the most in a single day so far in 2024.
Rights group launches legal action over UK’s Rwanda migrant policy
But migrants continue to make the perilous cross-Channel trip from France, with more than 7,500 having arrived so far in 2024
London — Human rights group Asylum Aid said on Friday that it had launched a legal challenge against the British government’s policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aims to launch within weeks.
The UK’s parliament passed a law in April to pave the way for Britain to send asylum seekers who arrive without permission to Rwanda, which Sunak says will deter migrants from making the dangerous journey to Britain in small boats.
The new law, which says the UK parliament has declared Rwanda a safe country, was designed to override a ruling in 2023 by the UK Supreme Court that the scheme was unlawful.
But Asylum Aid said a document published by the government this week telling case workers they must now consider Rwanda safe was inconsistent with wording in the new law that allows asylum seekers the right of appeal in limited circumstances.
“We have brought forward this legal action to ensure that the home office properly considers any individual cases against removal to Rwanda, including on the grounds that they would be returned from Rwanda to the place they fled,” said Alison Pickup, executive director of Asylum Aid.
Sunak, who has made the scheme one of his key policies, is hoping that the first flights will leave in the next 10 to 12 weeks. He says the plan will smash the business model of people-smugglers who have brought tens of thousands of asylum seekers across the Channel in small boats.
His opponents call the plan, which has already cost the government hundreds of millions of pounds, a costly gimmick.
This week the government said it had started to detain migrants in preparation for them to be sent to Rwanda.
Asylum Aid is not the first to start legal action over the new law, with the FDA trade union also launching action saying its public servant members were potentially being asked to breach international law.
“There is a lack of information on when flights to Rwanda will take off and who will be on them, but the government has made clear that it is determined to act quickly as we have already seen the home office carrying out forcible detentions," Pickup said.
Despite the new law and the threat of being sent to Rwanda, migrants have continued to make the dangerous cross-Channel trip from France. More than 7,500 have arrived in 2024, with 711 detected on Wednesday alone, the most in a single day so far in 2024.
Reuters
Three held after migrant deaths in English Channel
More than 20 dead as boat capsizes off Djibouti, says UN
Sunak vows refugee flights ‘are going to Rwanda’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Near-death boat journeys will not deter Africa’s desperate poor
At least five migrants die in attempt to cross English Channel, say French ...
Three held after migrant deaths in English Channel
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.