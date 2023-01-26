The FM speaks to Gary Booysen, the founder of Rand Swiss
Ramaphosa dithers again on yet another crucial matter
The NPA’s Investigating Directorate, of which she is the head, has brought the first state capture case to court
As the country rises up against record blackouts of up to 12 hours a day, South Africa’s world-first ‘just energy transition’ deal provides a way out of the darkness. But the ANC’s byzantine politics ...
A bench designed by a Zulu woman, with a woven back made by women from a rural Zululand village, is on display at one of Europe’s largest modern art museums and is helping to elevate traditional ...
At the height of the battle for the Atlantic in World War 2, when German U-boat wolf packs were dispatching Allied merchant ships with depressing ease, US propagandists began circulating a poster of a drowning American merchant mariner.
The sea is about to rise over the terror-stricken sailor’s eyes while his blazing vessel sinks in the background. “Someone talked”, says the caption...
Pandor’s lifebelt diplomacy
There’s a sinking feeling about South Africa sucking up to a warmonger
