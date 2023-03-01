Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
In Africa, expecting less is how you sanction mediocrity, and the ANC is well aware of this
Power crisis, now escalated to a national state of disaster, has been years in the making
Makwarela vows to uphold good governance principles and plans to appoint a team to address the city’s financial crisis
The hotel group’s interim results indicate a company well on the road to recovery post-pandemic but more is required to shake off the ‘stale bulls’
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
But the government expects growth of 7% for the full year despite headwinds
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
After three difficult years, tour outfitters are creating new offers to appeal to changed traveler tastes and mindsets.
JOHN DLUDLU: Engage the Beijing plan on ending the war in Ukraine
The global community should not allow the catastrophe of China choosing Russia’s side and arming it
On the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Beijing finally showed its hand: it released a 12-point plan on how the conflict could be resolved. This should be interrogated and engaged on its merits by the international community as part of fresh efforts to end this seemingly unwinnable war.
The Chinese plan dropped in an increasingly polarised environment. Russia, which has so far failed to bomb its neighbour into submission, was preparing a fresh assault on Ukraine with reinforcements including mercenaries. The West, which has stood by Ukraine, has pledged to send it more artillery. A week ago, US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv to show solidarity, and a few days ago treasury secretary Janet Yellen was in the country to pledge support for Ukrainians to continue with a semblance of normality amid the misery that has been caused by the war...
