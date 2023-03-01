Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DLUDLU: Engage the Beijing plan on ending the war in Ukraine

The global community should not allow the catastrophe of China choosing Russia’s side and arming it

01 March 2023 - 05:00

On the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Beijing finally showed its hand: it released a 12-point plan on how the conflict could be resolved. This should be interrogated and engaged on its merits by the international community as part of fresh efforts to end this seemingly unwinnable war.

The Chinese plan dropped in an increasingly polarised environment. Russia, which has so far failed to bomb its neighbour into submission, was preparing a fresh assault on Ukraine with reinforcements including mercenaries. The West, which has stood by Ukraine, has pledged to send it more artillery. A week ago, US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv to show solidarity, and a few days ago treasury secretary Janet Yellen was in the country to pledge support for Ukrainians to continue with a semblance of normality amid the misery that has been caused by the war...

