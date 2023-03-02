Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE succumbs to interest rate concerns

Strong weekly US jobs data and higher underlying inflation in Europe strengthen the case for further monetary tightening

02 March 2023 - 20:24 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed weaker on Thursday, while global markets rebounded mildly amid renewed concerns about further rate increases in the wake of supportive economic news.

Initial jobless claims in the US fell in the past week, according to Labor Department data, pointing to sustained labour market strength in the world’s biggest economy and adding to fears that the Fed could keep hiking interest rates for longer...

