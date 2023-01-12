News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Brics buddies all at sea

Russian and Chinese warships together with a South African counterpart will carry out naval tactics and practise seagoing skills off Richards Bay and Durban

12 January 2023 - 05:00
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

1. Warships ahoy!

There will be no need for alarm when Russian and Chinese warships appear on South Africa’s eastern horizon next month. They’re buddies who belong to the Brics countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa after all. China will send three ships, Russia two and South Africa only one for an exercise where they will practise naval tactics and seagoing skills off Richards Bay and Durban.

2. Constantia crime

Constantia, an upmarket Cape Town suburb with high walls and 24-hour security, has been declared unsafe by the producers of British reality TV show Love Island. For the past two years the show has been filmed in a Constantia mansion, which they say is too close (23km) to the Cape Flats, a high-crime area. It will now be shot from January 16 to March 13 in Franschhoek, 80km from the Flats.

3. Streets ahead

Cambridge University has announced its research had found it to be “implicated in enslavement in a number of ways”. As compensation, the 792-year-old university has declared that this year it will name new streets after black alumni and abolitionists.

