Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein on trial for 11 counts of rape and sexual assault

US announcement that it will sell the remainder of its emergency oil reserve fails to cool prices
The province leads the way in clean audits and good governance
Crypto-asset businesses can continue to operate provided they apply for a licence between June 1 and November 30 2023
The former president warns that the conflation of the party with the state can erode the provision of service delivery
The chemicals and energy group says the strike has affected the movement of feedstocks and products between its operations and ports
How will government spending on social grants and Eskom affect taxpayers? Can it afford to take on more debt? Have your say
A number of African leaders, including SA’s Naledi Pandor, spoke out against the sanctions at the UN General Assembly in September
Chad le Clos and Matthew Sates will compete across 11 events at the first gala of the World Cup series in Berlin this weekend, and go head-to-head in one
Dubbed 'Electrikhana' Block will tear up Las Vegas using an all-electric Audi Hoonitron
Los Angeles — Harvey Weinstein, currently serving a 23-year sentence for sex crimes in New York, is back on trial on criminal charges in Los Angeles, the city where he once held sway as one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood.
Weinstein is facing 11 counts of rape and sexual assault involving five women in the Beverly Hills and Los Angeles area between 2004 and 2013. Opening arguments are expected to start on October 24. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty.
One of Weinstein's accusers is Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker, actor and wife of California governor Gavin Newsom. Siebel Newsom will testify that Weinstein sexually assaulted her during what she thought was going to be a business meeting, according to her attorney, Elizabeth Fegan.
The identities of the other accusers are being kept secret in court documents, which refer to them as Jane Does 1 through 5. Weinstein has said all of his sexual encounters with women were consensual.
One potential witness against Weinstein is actor Mel Gibson, who prosecutors said was a friend of one of the accusers. Los Angeles superior court judge Lisa Lench ruled last week that Gibson could testify about what the friend told him about Weinstein, though the judge said she could change her mind depending on the friend's testimony.
Weinstein, the Oscar-winning producer of "Shakespeare in Love" and "The King's Speech," was convicted of sexual misconduct in New York in February 2020. Allegations against him helped fuel the #MeToo movement of women speaking out about harassment and abuse by men in Hollywood and beyond.
Weinstein was extradicted from New York to a Los Angeles prison in July 2021. Now in declining health, he has been seated in a wheelchair during jury selection in Los Angeles superior court.
In New York, Weinstein is appealing against his conviction and 23-year prison sentence. He could face up to 140 years in prison if convicted on all 11 of the charges in Los Angeles.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein on trial for 11 counts of rape and sexual assault
One of Weinstein’s accusers is Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker, actor and wife of California governor Gavin Newsom
Los Angeles — Harvey Weinstein, currently serving a 23-year sentence for sex crimes in New York, is back on trial on criminal charges in Los Angeles, the city where he once held sway as one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood.
Weinstein is facing 11 counts of rape and sexual assault involving five women in the Beverly Hills and Los Angeles area between 2004 and 2013. Opening arguments are expected to start on October 24. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty.
One of Weinstein's accusers is Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker, actor and wife of California governor Gavin Newsom. Siebel Newsom will testify that Weinstein sexually assaulted her during what she thought was going to be a business meeting, according to her attorney, Elizabeth Fegan.
The identities of the other accusers are being kept secret in court documents, which refer to them as Jane Does 1 through 5. Weinstein has said all of his sexual encounters with women were consensual.
One potential witness against Weinstein is actor Mel Gibson, who prosecutors said was a friend of one of the accusers. Los Angeles superior court judge Lisa Lench ruled last week that Gibson could testify about what the friend told him about Weinstein, though the judge said she could change her mind depending on the friend's testimony.
Weinstein, the Oscar-winning producer of "Shakespeare in Love" and "The King's Speech," was convicted of sexual misconduct in New York in February 2020. Allegations against him helped fuel the #MeToo movement of women speaking out about harassment and abuse by men in Hollywood and beyond.
Weinstein was extradicted from New York to a Los Angeles prison in July 2021. Now in declining health, he has been seated in a wheelchair during jury selection in Los Angeles superior court.
In New York, Weinstein is appealing against his conviction and 23-year prison sentence. He could face up to 140 years in prison if convicted on all 11 of the charges in Los Angeles.
Reuters
London calling for Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein
Wintour is coming: how to get results like the queen of fashion
Banned from Oscars for ten years, Will Smith ‘respects’ decision
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
The slap that’s likely to keep on stinging
The reality behind the divisive Netflix film ‘Cuties’
Woody Allen ponders the deconstruction of his film career
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.