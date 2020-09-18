Life / Arts & Entertainment The reality behind the divisive Netflix film ‘Cuties’ Know what you’re talking about before you jump on your phone and criticise a tenderly realised film, writes Tymon Smith BL PREMIUM

About a month ago a small, independent, French-made, Sundance award-winning film was thrown into a cultural wars vortex. It was intended as a critique and discussion starter about the sexualisation of children in the digital age but for many uninformed, outraged social media conservative dolts who hadn’t seen it, it became an example of the very thing it was supposed to be criticising.

The outrage was spurred by an unfortunately ill-advised publicity poster, which Netflix posted ahead of the film’s release on the platform, showing the young girls at the centre of the film’s story — the “Mignonnes” or “Cuties” — posing suggestively in skimpy costumes, about to perform a sexy dance for viewers. The backlash was, as it often is in the age of Twitter and Facebook, swift and severe, with people recoiling in disgust at the sexualisation of children that the poster seemed to be promoting and demanding, film unseen, that Netflix remove Cuties from its service. A call quickly taken u...