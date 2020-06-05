Life / Arts & Entertainment Woody Allen ponders the deconstruction of his film career BL PREMIUM

As coronavirus lays waste to much of the world’s economy and in particular its arts and culture sectors, it may indirectly also mark the end of one of US cinema’s most remarkable and consistent careers. That’s because at 84 years old Woody Allen is facing renewed and aggressive responses from the film industry to unproven allegations of the sexual abuse of his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992. Allen, who has made 49 films and has maintained what seems impossible, a work rate of a film a year for 45 years, is thinking of throwing in the towel on his filmmaking career.

Ahead of the UK streaming release of his 48th, A Rainy Day in New York — which was released in SA ahead of the Covid 19 lockdown, which helped to earn the accolade of top-selling film at the global box office for the director, a first in his career — Allen has given a number of interviews in recent weeks to UK newspapers. He spoke at length about the allegations against him, his recently published mem...