Life / Arts & Entertainment London calling for Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein UK authorities have targeted the duo, with Spacey having arrived this week to face sexual assault charges B L Premium

Hollywood celebrities are becoming an increasingly common sight in the courts of London. First there was actor Johnny Depp who took his unsuccessful libel case against the Sun newspaper for labelling him a “wife beater” to the UK capital’s courts in 2020 before going on to win his defamation case against his former wife Amber Heard in the US earlier in June.

Next, disgraced former superstar actor Kevin Spacey arrived in London this week to face charges of sexual assault against two men in London in 2005 and 2008 and one man in Gloucestershire in 2013...