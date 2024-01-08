Sport / Soccer

Bafana Bafana to get R7m if they win Afcon

08 January 2024 - 15:29
by SITHEMBISO DINDI
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Safa president Danny Jordaan during a press conference at Safa House in May 2023. File photo.
Safa president Danny Jordaan during a press conference at Safa House in May 2023. File photo.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

While the SA Football Association (Safa) has not revealed the nitty-gritty of the bonus structure, the federation has promised Bafana Bafana players a bounty of R7m if they win the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).        

The tournament starts in Ivory Coast on Saturday. Safa and Bafana players have agreed on the payment structure after a memorandum of agreement was signed by the players and the Safa leadership in Stellenbosch.   

The association was presented by president Danny Jordaan, vice-president Bennett Bailey, CEO Lydia Monyepao and head of delegation David Molwantwa. The players were represented by skipper Ronwen Williams, Percy Tau, Siyanda Xulu, Veli Mothwa and Themba Zwane.   

In a Safa communications video, Jordaan said everything has been sorted out and all that is left is for Bafana to do the job on the pitch.    

“I’m here to make sure every box has been ticked, there’s nothing outstanding and everything is in place for them to focus on football, deliver on football and give us the kind of performances that will make the nation take a deep breath and say ‘we have a team’,” Jordaan said.   

“We have to get the team to focus. We have to clear everything and if they win, they get R7m. If they lose, they get nothing. We want the team to focus and perform. We have settled this team and we don’t want to waste time discussing unnecessary stuff.”   

The president didn’t reveal how much the players will get if they proceed to the round of 16 and other stages in the build-up to the final. Safa previously provided a breakdown of how much players would pocket for each stage of a tournament.   

Attempts to get clarity from the federation were unsuccessful. While the players will share R7m, the winners of Afcon will get a whopping $7m (R131m) and the runners-up will take home $4m (R74.9m).   

In a Safa statement, Monyepao said: “We are happy we could meet the players, hear them out and come to an agreement on the financial side.”   

Though Jordaan predicted this year’s Afcon will be one of the most competitive, he believes SA has a team that can compete.   

“Bafana Bafana will fare well in this edition of the Afcon and we are happy this side of the game is now laid to rest. We have discussed and signed an agreement which remains confidential between management and players. We are fully focused on the tournament, on doing well at the Afcon,” said Jordaan. 

Bafana are in group E with Tunisia, Mali and neighbours Namibia. SA kick off their campaign against Mali at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on January 16 (10pm SA time).

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Klopp lauds Liverpool squad for Arsenal win
Sport / Soccer
2.
Lions cash in at the end
Sport / Rugby
3.
Dean Elgar announces retirement from ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Bulls have form but Stormers have history on ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Khune tight-lipped about his problems with Kaizer ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Ten Hag says players must have faith in their capabilities to play at Man United

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool knock Arsenal out of FA Cup with 2-0 win

Sport / Soccer

Foden scores a brace as Man City smash Huddersfield in FA Cup

Sport / Soccer

Clean bill of health in Bafana camp as Afcon preparation starts

Sport / Soccer

Newcastle breeze past Sunderland in FA Cup derby, Bournemouth hit back

Sport / Soccer

Khune tight-lipped about his problems with Kaizer Chiefs

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.