Sport / Soccer

Liverpool knock Arsenal out of FA Cup with 2-0 win

Own goal by Kiwior and late strike by Diaz seal victory

07 January 2024 - 21:24
by MARTYN HERMAN
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their second goal against Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, January 7 2024. Picture: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS
Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their second goal against Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, January 7 2024. Picture: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS

London — An own goal by Jakub Kiwior and a thumping late strike by Luis Diaz sealed a 2-0 victory for Liverpool at Arsenal in the weekend’s headline FA Cup third round tie as the host’s dismal form extended into the New Year on Sunday.

Arsenal wasted a sackful of chances in the first half and were made to pay as Liverpool skipper Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free kick glanced off the head of Kiwior in the 80th minute.

Diaz then made sure of eight-time winners Liverpool’s place in the fourth round draw as he lashed home in stoppage time.

Premier League leaders Liverpool had been second-best in the opening period with Arsenal unable to make the most of a flurry of early chances — captain Martin Odegaard coming closest as he rattled the crossbar with a powerful drive.

Liverpool improved after the break though and their 7,000 army of travelling fans were rewarded with two late goals.

Arsenal have now lost their last three games in all competitions.

“We changed things around at halftime internally, and we came out and played football and created chances,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“There were times in the first half that we were a little naive ... We hit the woodwork a couple of times, so we’ve had our chances, and towards the end, we put them away.”

Reuters

Foden scores a brace as Man City smash Huddersfield in FA Cup

The goalscorer’s superb finishing and Kevin de Bruyne’s comeback gave coach Pep Guardiola much to cheer about
Sport
13 hours ago

Newcastle breeze past Sunderland in FA Cup derby, Bournemouth hit back

Aston Villa go through to fourth round for the first time in eight years with a 1-0 victory away at Middlesbrough thanks to a last-gasp goal
Sport
16 hours ago

Liverpool boosted by Jota’s return for Newcastle clash

Manager Juergen Klopp says the Portugal international’s return to the side would help Liverpool remain competitive
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Zverev and Siegemund star as Germany nets United ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Lions cash in at the end
Sport / Rugby
3.
Newcastle breeze past Sunderland in FA Cup derby, ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
No-nonsense Rybakina and Dimitrov bag Brisbane ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Caf increases Afcon prize money by 40%
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.