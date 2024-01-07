Clean bill of health in Bafana camp as Afcon preparation starts

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is excited to start preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/ MUZI NTOMBELA
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reported that by the end of last week all 23 players for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad were fully fit for camp.
Bafana players converged in Johannesburg on Thursday before flying to Stellenbosch, where they started preparations for the tournament in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.
SA kick off their Group E campaign against Mali in Korhogo on January 16 and complete their campaign against Namibia on January 21 and Tunisia on January 24.
“I am very happy that all 23 players are here — they are all fit and that’s the most important thing,” said Broos, who won the Afcon with Cameroon in 2017 in Gabon.
“It is a full team; we started the training sessions with all the players, which is good. Second, maybe it is too soon, but I have the feeling that the players want to start training to prepare for Afcon.”
The players reported for camp after four days off. Broos said the short break was good, even though it may not have been enough for some players, especially those from Mamelodi Sundowns.
“The four days players got off was a good thing. Many players were exhausted after the last games of the year and they needed a few days off to be with their families and not think about football.
“But if you are a football professional, after four or five days you need the ball again and that’s what I saw with the players at training and it is a good sign. For some players, the four days rest was enough, but others needed a week.
“It was not only physically but also mentally. When I think about the Sundowns players, it is not only in the competition but they had tough Champions League matches and had to travel all over Africa.
“It can be difficult to get back, but we will look at what we do at training.
“I compare that with what I saw in November and there is progression in physical and mental recovery.”
Broos said he wanted to taste Afcon success again.
“For me it is a special experience winning a big tournament. Winning it in Africa needed a totally different mentality that I had to learn. It was a fantastic experience winning Afcon with Cameroon about six years ago.
“If you ask me, do you want to do it again, sure l want to do it again. I am looking forward to the games and the atmosphere around the games with everybody motivated.
“It is not about being at the top mentally; it is about quality and we will see our quality at the highest level.”
