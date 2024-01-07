Khune tight-lipped about his problems with Kaizer Chiefs

Carling Cup champions All Stars. Picture: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES
Embattled Itumeleng Khune has shied away from discussing his suspension by Kaizer Chiefs or his eagerly awaited return to the club’s activities.
Khune was suspended by Chiefs on December 7 amid media reports that the veteran goalkeeper had arrived drunk at training.
On Saturday, Khune gave a splendid performance for the Carling All Stars team against Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Cup final at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
The All-Stars team, made up of Premiership players and impressive youngsters from the Diski Challenge, claimed a 2-1 victory over more fancied Carling Knockout Cup champions Stellies.
Khune, who was the skipper on the day, made no fewer than six crucial saves to ensure All Stars earned the trophy and a cheque of R2m.
The shot-stopper had to face tough questions from the media after the game about his future with Amakhosi.
“I think I was voted to come to play for All Stars today. I honoured my call-up. I played, I enjoyed myself and I don’t think this is the right platform to discuss club matters,” Khune said.“With all due respect, I will speak about Carling and the All Stars team.”
The former Bafana Bafana skipper thanked his fans.“I just want to say thank you to everyone that voted for me to be part of this team. I really enjoyed myself and I’m happy that I contributed positively today,” he said.
The match did not just prove that Khune still has what it takes as a goalkeeper at the age of 36, but also revealed some exceptional talent from the Diski Challenge.
Youngsters such as Chiefs’ skilful midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi, who scored the opening goal, Orlando Pirates’ duo of Jabulane Mokone and Kagiso Mnguni, and AmaZulu stars Masibonge Ngidi and Sphamandla Zikhali are among the players from the reserve league who turned heads.
“Today, it wasn’t all about me but the All Stars team. I’m happy for the Diski players who have worked so hard to catch the eye of the soccer-loving fans in our country,” Khune said.“I’m more than happy for them for winning the gold medal and it gives them strong motivation to how it feels like to win a cup in a packed stadium.”
“Thanks to the coaching staff and everyone who has contributed by making sure that we prepared well for this game as all know that Stellenbosch are a good team, they are the Carling Knockout champions,” Khune said.
“I’m happy that we managed to match them. It wasn’t easy travelling from Johannesburg to Polokwane to prepare. We only had two sessions and we responded positively.
“We all come from different clubs and when we got here the coach presented the plan and we took it as professionals. We responded very well to the plan, and we are the champions.”
The All Stars team was led by Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.
Khune tight-lipped about his problems with Kaizer Chiefs
