Arsenal sink Man Utd with late goals

Record signing Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus earn the Gunners a sensational 3-1 victory

03 September 2023 - 20:42 MARTYN HERMAN
Declan Rice of Arsenal celebrates their third goal scored by Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in London, England, September 3 2023. Picture: MICHAEL STEEL/GETTY IMAGES
Declan Rice of Arsenal celebrates their third goal scored by Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in London, England, September 3 2023. Picture: MICHAEL STEEL/GETTY IMAGES

London — Goals deep in stoppage time by record signing Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus earned Arsenal a sensational 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Rice forced a shot in at the near post in the sixth minute of added time and Jesus then scored a sublime goal on the break to seal the three points.

United were left crestfallen especially as they had what they thought was a late winner scored by substitute Alejandro Garnacho ruled out for offside after a VAR video check.

Marcus Rashford gave United the lead against the run of play in the 27th minute, lashing home a shot after a counterattack, but their joy did not last long though as Martin Odegaard fired Arsenal’s equaliser less than a minute later.

Arsenal were awarded a penalty midway through the second period when Kai Havertz went down in the area but referee Anthony Taylor changed his mind after checking a monitor.

Mikel Arteta’s side have 10 points from four games with United on six after already losing twice.

Reuters

