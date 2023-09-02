Transfer deadline day: Mason Greenwood makes surprise move to Getafe, Liverpool reject £150m Salah bid

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood pictured in 2021. Picture: GARETH COPLEY/REUTERS
Manchester United bolstered their squad with a flurry of transfer deadline day signings, Manchester City and Liverpool also splashed out while ambitious Brighton & Hove Albion sealed an audacious loan deal for Barcelona's Ansu Fati on Friday.
Premier League champions City, as expected, were not that busy but the signing of Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes adds to their rich collection of midfield options.
Meanwhile, there was a fresh start for former Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, whose future had been under a cloud despite having had charges of alleged assault and attempted rape dropped.
Greenwood has joined Spanish club Getafe on loan.
British media reported that City paid Wolves about 53 million pounds for the 25-year-old who will help fill the void left by an injury to Kevin De Bruyne that will rule the Belgian out for an extended period.
It was a case of one in and one out for City with 21-year-old winger Cole Palmer moving to Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth about 40 million pounds.
United, who have started the season in somewhat underwhelming fashion, had already paid big money to sign striker Rasmus Hojlund, midfielder Mason Mount and goalkeeper Andre Onana and spent Friday beefing up their squad.
Turkish keeper Altay Bayindir joined for 4.3 million pounds and the club's former player Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon, signed from Tottenham Hotspur on loan, will fill some gaps in United's defence.
Evans was without a club after leaving Leicester City.
Late on Friday United announced that Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat had joined on loan from Fiorentina.
Liverpool reportedly turned down a 150 million pounds offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad for their Egypt forward and talisman Mohamed Salah.
Manager Juergen Klopp has repeatedly said Salah is not for sale but Saudi clubs have until September 7 to sign new players, which means a deal could still go ahead.
Klopp was handed another midfield reinforcement with Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch signing on a long-term contract from Bayern Munich.
“If you see it from the outside, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world. Also the fans, the stadium, I think everything from the outside is top,” Gravenberch said.
He joins Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo in a new-look Liverpool midfield.
Bayern reportedly failed to complete the signing of Joao Palhinha from Fulham, despite local media reports saying the midfielder had travelled to Germany to undergo a medical.
Two Barcelona players headed to the Premier League on loan, with Brighton & Hove Albion pulling off an audacious deal for talented forward Ansu Fati.
Aston Villa replaced the injured Tyrone Mings with Barcelona's French defender Clement Lenglet.
Tottenham signed Nottingham Forest's versatile 22-year-old Wales forward Brennan Johnson on a contract until 2029.
Forest, no strangers to transfer deadline day activity, were busy again on Friday signing four players.
Greece keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos arrived from Benfica on a four-year deal while winger Callum Hudson-Odoi moved to the City Ground from Chelsea on a three-year contract and Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares joined on a season-long loan from Arsenal.
Forest also signed Bologna captain Nicolas Dominguez.
