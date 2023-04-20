Sport / Soccer

Sundowns fully focused on victory over Belouizdad

Coach Rhulani Mokwena wants his players to concentrate on getting an away win to earn a significant advantage in the two-legged tie

20 April 2023 - 18:45 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena. Picture: GAVIN BARKER/BACKPAGEPIX
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has urged his players to guard against the emotions of playing a crucial Champions League quarterfinal match against CR Belouizdad at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers. 

The Brazilians take on the dangerous Belouizdad on Saturday, looking to not set a foot wrong as they continue their mission of recapturing the trophy. 

Mokwena said his players need to “play the match and not the occasion” at a venue named after SA’s iconic former president, and should focus on getting the away win to earn a significant advantage in the two-legged tie. 

“It is an incredible honour, a privilege to be able to put our foot in a stadium that is named after probably one of the greatest South African human beings,” Mokwena said. 

“Even though his [Mandela's] humility would never have allowed us to say that, but he made an incredible contribution to who and what we are as South Africa. 

“This is an opportunity to demonstrate our appreciation or maybe there will be the emotional connotation that is attached to playing at a stadium named after him.”

It has been a busy few days for Sundowns. After losing 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal to Stellenbosch at Athlone Stadium on Saturday, the Brazilians travelled to Algeria via Egypt on Monday and arrived on Tuesday. 

“It was a difficult time because we haven’t had enough time to recoup, so immediately after our previous game against Stellenbosch on Saturday we had to travel back to Johannesburg,” said Mokwena. 

“The following day we were packed and ready to travel to Cairo and link to Algiers, and that took almost 15 hours of travelling. But this is the space you find yourself in in the Champions League.” 

Mokwena said Downs’ advantage is that they have been travelling on the continent for many years. 

“We had two training sessions already, we are working on football and moving into a bit more specific work about what to do for the match. A lot of work is being done behind the scenes with video sessions and trying to profile the opposition.”

VAR (video assistant referee) will be used in the match and Mokwena said Sundowns will focus on trying to win and not on off-the-field issues. 

Sundowns have not won in four league and cup matches since officially clinching the 2022-23 Premiership title three weekends ago.

Football’s technicians will lose out to robots as coaches, says Mokwena

Sundowns coach predicts artificial intelligence will replace teams’ army of boffins and advisers.
Cassius should be with the U-23s, not Bafana — Mokwena

The Sundowns coach says Mailula should have helped SA's U-23s qualify for their junior Afcon and questioned why the country does not produce top ...
