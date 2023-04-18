MOGAMAD ALLIE: Chippa’s revolving door just keeps turning

The MSCI all-world index fell 0.2%, owing to a broad-based decline in equities around the world
Just as I was about to speculate about the odds of Sivewe “Chippa” Mpengesi making yet another coaching change in the next few days, news filtered through on Monday evening that the Chippa United boss had already done the deed.
After only two games in charge as caretaker coach, Siyabulela Gwambi was replaced by Lehlohonolo Seema, who returns for a third time to the coaching dugout with the hottest seat in the business.
Gwambi was sent packing after losing against fellow strugglers Marumo Gallants in the league and Sekhkhune United in Sunday’s Nedbank Cup semifinal. His “redeployment” comes less than two weeks after being appointed “until the end of the season” following the demotion of Kurt Lentjies to the club’s Diski Challenge team. The former midfielder had, incidentally, also been installed at the end of February as “interim coach until the end of the 2022-23 season”.
It’s not that I’m particularly perceptive or have any psychic powers that would have prompted me to entertain thoughts of Chippa United making yet another coaching change. Anyone who has observed Mpengesi’s modus operandi since the club’s promotion to the PSL in 2012 could easily have predicted another changing of the eminently fallible guard.
After all, the ambitious businessman set the trend right at the beginning by appointing Manqoba Mngithi to replace the late Roger Sikhakhane, who had guided the club to the PSL, before the start of their maiden campaign in the top flight. Mnqithi, who signed “a long-term contract”, was on his way after just two games as Sikhakhane, who took over from one-month special Julius Dube, returned for a second of four spells with the club.
By the end of their first season in the Premiership, Englishman Mark Harrison had already been the club’s sixth coaching appointment when they were relegated at the end of the season via the promotion/relegation play-offs. But they were back in the big time after just one season as Vladislav Heric, who himself would have three spells with the club, guided the Chilli Boys to the National First Division title.
The Serb’s first spell ended unceremoniously before he could even take charge of the club’s first game back in the PSL, and so the trend continued as Chippa’s well-oiled revolving door operated with chilling efficiency. Over the course of a decade respected coaches such as Ernst Middendorp, Mich d’Avray, Eric Tinkler, Dan Malasela, Kosta Papic, Rhulani Mokwena and four-time league winner Gavin Hunt, among others, would also pass through after brief tenures.
Mpengesi has been bold enough to let the head-scratchers into his thinking: “Once I see that the coach is not taking us in the right direction, he is taking us in the direction of destruction, I quickly act,” he told Power FM radio last September.
“I’m not saying I’m proud of firing coaches; I’m not proud. How I wish I had a coach who is strong mentally and who believes that Chippa United is also one of the PSL teams and can do well and win cups and the league.”
Don’t be surprised if Seema, who saved the club from relegation via the play-offs two seasons ago, walks through the revolving door once again if he doesn’t deliver much-needed points in the first two of the team’s remaining four league games to haul the Gqeberha-based club out of the relegation zone.
As it stands, the Chilli Boys are second from bottom, two points ahead of Maritzburg United who have a game in hand. By the time Seema starts his rescue act next Thursday (Freedom Day) with an unenviable home game against a Kaizer Chiefs side chasing the coveted runners-up spot, Chippa could well be bottom of the table.
There’s a fair chance of that happening as a desperate Team of Choice will fancy their chances of picking up a home win against Richards Bay, who have lost their last eight league and cup games on the trot.
One would have hoped Mpengesi would have taken note of the sane and mature approach of Stellenbosch FC in sticking with their coach even when times were tough.
During a period when they were wondering where their next victory would come from, and hovering perilously close to the relegation zone as Steve Barker failed to register a win in nine games, the Stellies hierarchy backed their coach to the extent that they even extended his contract until 2026.
The 55-year-old former BidVest Wits midfielder, now into his seventh season with the Winelands club, has duly repaid that faith, illustrating to many trigger-happy owners what is possible with a patient and visionary approach as he strung together an impressive six-game unbeaten run in the league between late January and mid-March. More than that, Barker also guided Stellies to a maiden semifinal appearance in the Nedbank Cup with a shock win over holders Mamelodi Sundowns over the weekend.
As for Mr Mpengesi, job security for his coaches remains an elusive dream amid yet another relegation battle.
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Chippa’s revolving door just keeps turning
Count yourself lucky if you last a few games at the PSL team with the highest turnover of coaches
