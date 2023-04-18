Sport / Soccer

Sundowns need to turn form around with Belouizdad tie looming

The PSL champions are experiencing a loss of form after playing four matches without a win

18 April 2023 - 20:21 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane reacts during their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal defeat against Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on April 15 2023. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns approach their Caf Champions League quarterfinal clash against Algerian side CR Belouizdad in unfamiliar territory. 

The Brazilians, who won the Premiership title with seven matches to spare three weekends ago, travel to Algiers having significantly dropped in form, going four games without a win.

Downs have won once in six league and cup games. After three successive league draws since winning the championship, their 25-match unbeaten streak in all competitions ended with Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Stellenbosch FC that saw the Brazilians dumped out of the Nedbank Cup in the quarterfinals. 

That quarterfinal will be followed by another of far greater significance and Sundowns need to get back to winning ways — or at least get an away draw — in the first leg against CR Belouizdad in a packed and hostile 40,000-seat Stade de Nelson Mandela in Algiers on Saturday. 

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said Downs’ run of poor results, and especially their Nedbank setback against Stellies, needs to jolt his team back to peak performance for the huge tie in the competition the Pretoria club covets the most.

“It is a wake-up call, I don’t hide and I won’t hide,” Downs’ coach said. 

“It is in these moments where, as the leadership and the coach, I have to stand up and be accountable. I am responsible for the bad results and it’s my responsibility to be in front, especially when the team is not doing well. 

“So all the blame and all the responsibility fall on my head and, as I have said, I am proud of the players and what they have done this season. 

“They know that and I have to say it even more now — that it doesn’t feel so good but we have to move on.”

Sundowns went 17 league games without defeat, recording 16 victories and just one draw before they fell off the wagon with their past three successive stalemates.

Given their form — and despite the lack of Champions League experience that Mokwena has noted — Sundowns look like a good bet to reach this year’s semifinals or even further.

The away leg against Belouizdad will be a true test of their ability to regain their earlier confidence. 

