Cassius should be with the U-23s, not Bafana — Mokwena

Rand weakens in line with emerging-market currencies, heading below R18 to the dollar
The global economy’s growth could fall to its lowest level in three decades
Government calls immediate end to national state of disaster after less than two months in win for civil society
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
The move could hand bigger rival Implats a fighting chance to gain the mid-tier platinum miner
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Report finds the two largest economies need to industrialise and reform their governance
Three-time champion gets set to make his 30th start in the tournament
Who needs cyborg soldiers if you already have millions of wheeled, programmable conveyances roaming the planet?
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has questioned Hugo Broos’ selection criteria after he named Cassius Mailula in the Bafana Bafana squad that played Liberia in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) back-to-back qualifiers last month.
Mokwena feels the 21-year-old, who has been a miracle worker for the Brazilians this season with some scintillating performances, should have been playing for the U-23s, helping them qualify for their junior Afcon.
Mailula has scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 25 matches across all competitions for Masandawana and this led to Broos selecting him for the qualifiers.
“I would have loved to see Cassius with the U-23s, not with Bafana. I would have loved to see him with his age group going to Congo and helping the team qualify,” Mokwena said to the media after their goalless draw with Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.
“[B]ut let’s talk about what is happening where we are and what level we are at. We are not a country known to produce world-class talent at a young age and there must be reasons for that. It should not be, ‘but we don’t have talent’, there must be a reason why our players only reach a level of performance a little bit later.
“But football nations produce 16- and 17-years-olds that are ready to perform at this level. But why don’t we do that?”
Mokwena added that he has not spoken to Broos to discuss his players, but that he is always available if he needs to have a conversation.
“I just respect his space. He knows that if he needs to speak to me about anything, I’m available,” he said.
“I try to support the national team as much as I can by watching the performances of the players. After the game in Orlando, I gave the players feedback about the performance individually and also tried to help with [their] motivation to make sure they are at a very good level to go to Liberia and win.
“I do the best with the little influence I have, but I don’t want to go too much into his space, because I know what it is to be a coach and how lonely the job is.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Mokwena says youth team needed youngster more than senior team
Cassius should be with the U-23s, not Bafana — Mokwena
The Sundowns coach says Mailula should have helped SA’s U-23s qualify for their junior Afcon and questioned why the country does not produce top talent in that age group
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has questioned Hugo Broos’ selection criteria after he named Cassius Mailula in the Bafana Bafana squad that played Liberia in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) back-to-back qualifiers last month.
Mokwena feels the 21-year-old, who has been a miracle worker for the Brazilians this season with some scintillating performances, should have been playing for the U-23s, helping them qualify for their junior Afcon.
Mailula has scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 25 matches across all competitions for Masandawana and this led to Broos selecting him for the qualifiers.
“I would have loved to see Cassius with the U-23s, not with Bafana. I would have loved to see him with his age group going to Congo and helping the team qualify,” Mokwena said to the media after their goalless draw with Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.
“[B]ut let’s talk about what is happening where we are and what level we are at. We are not a country known to produce world-class talent at a young age and there must be reasons for that. It should not be, ‘but we don’t have talent’, there must be a reason why our players only reach a level of performance a little bit later.
“But football nations produce 16- and 17-years-olds that are ready to perform at this level. But why don’t we do that?”
Mokwena added that he has not spoken to Broos to discuss his players, but that he is always available if he needs to have a conversation.
“I just respect his space. He knows that if he needs to speak to me about anything, I’m available,” he said.
“I try to support the national team as much as I can by watching the performances of the players. After the game in Orlando, I gave the players feedback about the performance individually and also tried to help with [their] motivation to make sure they are at a very good level to go to Liberia and win.
“I do the best with the little influence I have, but I don’t want to go too much into his space, because I know what it is to be a coach and how lonely the job is.”
Mokwena praises Sundowns for winning PSL title
Williams banks on Downs stars to help Bafana beat Liberia
Sundowns’ Komphela sings Mokwena’s praises
What Sundowns need to do to clinch the Premiership title
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
AmaZulu ditch ‘Fohloza’ as head coach
Ten Hag rues absence of Eriksen and Casemiro in Man United midfield
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Sundowns seek to break North African dominance in Caf Champions ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.