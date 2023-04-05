Sport / Soccer

Mokwena says youth team needed youngster more than senior team

Cassius should be with the U-23s, not Bafana — Mokwena

The Sundowns coach says Mailula should have helped SA’s U-23s qualify for their junior Afcon and questioned why the country does not produce top talent in that age group

05 April 2023 - 14:39 Neville Khoza
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena Mokwena feels the 21-year-old should have been playing for the U-23 and help them to qualify for their junior Afcon. Picture: SAMUEL SHIVAMBU/BACKPAGEPIX
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has questioned Hugo Broos’ selection criteria after he named Cassius Mailula in the Bafana Bafana squad that played Liberia in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) back-to-back qualifiers last month.

Mokwena feels the 21-year-old, who has been a miracle worker for the Brazilians this season with some scintillating performances, should have been playing for the U-23s, helping them qualify for their junior Afcon.

Mailula has scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 25 matches across all competitions for Masandawana and this led to Broos selecting him for the qualifiers.

“I would have loved to see Cassius with the U-23s, not with Bafana. I would have loved to see him with his age group going to Congo and helping the team qualify,” Mokwena said to the media after their goalless draw with Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.

“[B]ut let’s talk about what is happening where we are and what level we are at. We are not a country known to produce world-class talent at a young age and there must be reasons for that. It should not be, ‘but we don’t have talent’, there must be a reason why our players only reach a level of performance a little bit later.

“But football nations produce 16- and 17-years-olds that are ready to perform at this level. But why don’t we do that?”

Mokwena added that he has not spoken to Broos to discuss his players, but that he is always available if he needs to have a conversation.

“I just respect his space. He knows that if he needs to speak to me about anything, I’m available,” he said.

“I try to support the national team as much as I can by watching the performances of the players. After the game in Orlando, I gave the players feedback about the performance individually and also tried to help with [their] motivation to make sure they are at a very good level to go to Liberia and win.

“I do the best with the little influence I have, but I don’t want to go too much into his space, because I know what it is to be a coach and how lonely the job is.”

