Bayern more dangerous with Mané-Sané rivalry, says Guardiola

The row between Bayern Munich teammates Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané could actually make the German side more dangerous in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says.
Senegal international Mané was fined and missed Saturday’s 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Hoffenheim after hitting Sané following last week’s 3-0 loss at City in the first leg.
Asked if the situation could provide a rallying point for Bayern, Guardiola told reporters: “Absolutely. Sometimes you need conflict to make the team more together,” added the Spaniard, who managed Bayern from 2013-16.
“It is not a weak point for them, it’s a strong point. I can imagine the situation against City. The best performance for Bayern Munich will be on Wednesday night.”
While City take a three-goal advantage into the second leg Guardiola said it would be dangerous to sit back. “We have to see if we can play as we have done at home and show great courage to impose our game,” Guardiola said.
“We are able to do many, many good things and they are able to do it [too] ... I want a team who is there to win the game. I know what it's like against Bayern. If you are a little passive, you will suffer.”
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said he had no qualms being a lightning rod for criticism after their Serie A form nosedived, as long as his players are protected ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal that could define their season.
Inter have not won in their past five league games, suffering four defeats to fall out of the top four and sit two points behind fourth-placed AC Milan, leading to reports that Inzaghi could be sacked.
However, they have done well in the Champions League, advancing from the group stage at the expense of LaLiga leaders Barcelona before eliminating Porto in the last 16.
Inter have a 2-0 lead over Benfica ahead of the second leg at the San Siro on Wednesday as they look to reach the semifinals for the first time since they were crowned European champions in 2010.
“Before Barcelona, as before Porto, it [the criticism] was the same, personally I am used to it. Better they criticise me than the players,” Inzaghi told reporters on Tuesday. “Criticism helps us to work more and more.
“Being criticised is part of our job, we have to be good and strong and think about the next match, which is now Benfica tomorrow night.
“In the league we have made insufficient progress. Like other teams we had problems. Now we have to focus on giving our fans an important night that would allow us to finish among the top four in Europe and that would be an important milestone.”
Several Inter players have contracts that expire at the end of the season, but Inzaghi played down the significance of that. “I see them working daily and working well,” he said.
Benfica are also on a poor run of form having lost their past three matches in all competitions, but Inzaghi is still wary of the Portuguese league leaders.
“We know we have an advantage but it will be a game to be played in the best possible way, against an opponent who is in a downturn in results but not in their game,” Inzaghi said.
“Benfica run a lot and cover the field well. We should be good and make them less dangerous because they are a team that creates a lot.”
Reuters
Bayern more dangerous with Mané-Sané rivalry, says Guardiola
His team will need great courage to impose their game again in Munich, says Manchester City boss
Reuters
