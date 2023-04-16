Sport / Soccer

Man U down Forest after Antony and Dalot goals

Erik ten Hag’s side climbs to third place in quest for berth in next season’s Champions League

16 April 2023 - 21:07 Lori Ewing
Manchester United's Antony celebrates scoring their first goal against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain, April 16 2023. Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/REUTERS
Manchester United's Antony celebrates scoring their first goal against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain, April 16 2023. Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/REUTERS

Manchester United’s Antony scored and set up a Diogo Dalot goal to lead their injury-hit side to a 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest on Sunday as Erik ten Hag’s side climbed to third place in their quest for a berth in next season’s Champions League.

United have 59 points from 30 games, three points in front of fourth-placed Newcastle United and six ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who have played 31 matches.

Steve Cooper’s struggling Forest side, who are now without a win in 10  league games running, are third from bottom, level on 27 points with 17th-placed Everton.

Antony scored in the 32nd minute at the City Ground, sliding in to poke home a rebound after goalkeeper Keylor Navas’ brilliant save kept out Anthony Martial’s shot.

Dalot netted his first Premier League goal to put the game out of reach in the 76th, running onto a pinpoint through ball from Antony.

United are missing striker Marcus Rashford and defender Raphael Varane for a few weeks, while Lisandro Martinez is out for the rest of the season with a foot injury.

On Sunday, midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who scored twice in the 2-2 draw at home to Sevilla in their Europa League quarterfinal, first leg in midweek, injured his groin in the warm-up.

Reuters

