Japan’s decision to switch to AU from SA ‘tricky but wise’

Business Day TV speaks to Devin Shuttle from The Robert Group and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft
What then is the purpose of the provision that the director-general may take into account the degree of representativeness in the workforce?
Some used grandparents’ proof of income to fall under the threshold for students from poor households
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Group’s brand value rises 24% to R74.3bn in 2023, almost twice that of second-placed Vodacom
Load-shedding, higher interest rates and JSE volatility push down business confidence index
Banks need to implement solutions that use global best practice for know-your-customer activities
Fox sued for knowingly airing false claims that Dominion's ballot-counting machines were used to manipulate 2020 US election
Sundowns approach their Caf Champions League quarterfinal against CR Belouizdad in unfamiliar territory.
The 22 seater is equipped with an array of convenience and safety features
SA has been “uninvited” to the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan in May, a move that can be interpreted as a snub to the country, according to a regular attendee.
“The Japanese government, which is hosting the G7, decided for its version of the summit to invite the AU instead of individual countries from Africa. The president of Comoros [Azali Assoumani], who is the chair, will attend the G7 plus meetings and not SA,” the presidency said. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Japan’s decision to switch to AU from SA ‘tricky but wise’
Ramaphosa received an initial invitation in March ‘as a regular invitee’ to G7 summits
SA has been “uninvited” to the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan in May, a move that can be interpreted as a snub to the country, according to a regular attendee.
“The Japanese government, which is hosting the G7, decided for its version of the summit to invite the AU instead of individual countries from Africa. The president of Comoros [Azali Assoumani], who is the chair, will attend the G7 plus meetings and not SA,” the presidency said. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.