Japan’s decision to switch to AU from SA ‘tricky but wise’

Ramaphosa received an initial invitation in March ‘as a regular invitee’ to G7 summits

18 April 2023 - 18:34 AMANDA KHOZA

SA has been “uninvited” to the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan in May, a move that can be interpreted as a snub to the country, according to a regular attendee.

“The Japanese government, which is hosting the G7, decided for its version of the summit to invite the AU instead of individual countries from Africa. The president of Comoros [Azali Assoumani], who is the chair, will attend the G7 plus meetings and not SA,” the presidency said.  ..

