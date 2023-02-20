National

How Treasury plans to short-circuit jitters over Eskom debt

Global investor call planned directly after the budget speech followed by a roadshow in SA, New York, Boston and London

20 February 2023 - 15:00 Garth Theunissen and Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 20 February 2023 - 22:40

The Treasury has mandated Citi and Nedbank to arrange a “nondeal” call with international investors directly after this week’s budget speech to update them on its debt relief plan for Eskom.

Analysts say it could be a move to calm market jitters ahead of Wednesday’s budget speech, in which it is widely expected that finance minister Enoch Godongwana will unveil plans to transfer a portion of Eskom’s R422bn debt load to the state’s balance sheet...

