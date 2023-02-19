Sport / Soccer

Chiefs stunned by Arrows ahead of Soweto Derby

Amakhosi’s chance of finishing second in the Premier Soccer League takes a knock

19 February 2023 - 20:06 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Knox Mutizwa of Golden Arrows celebrates a goal with team mates during the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, February 19 2023. Picture: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES
Kaizer Chiefs’ chances of finishing second in the Premier Soccer League took a knock after their 3-2 defeat to spirited Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

Arrows came from a goal down twice thanks to a brace by Knox Mutizwa and a goal from the outstanding Ntsako Makhubela.

Sifiso Hlanti and Mduduzi Shabalala scored for Chiefs in each half.

The match was a rehearsal for the Soweto derby clash against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs made a great start to the clash in Polokwane as they dominated the men from KwaZulu-Natal from the kickoff.

Defender Hlanti gave Amakhosi the lead in the ninth minute with a well-taken header from a Keagan Dolly corner. Dolly was unlucky not to double the lead for Chiefs when his shot hit the crossbar.

Arrows looked disjointed in the opening 30 minutes and if Chiefs were sharp enough they could have put the game beyond Abafana Bes’thende during that period.

But Chiefs failed to do that despite getting chances to build scoreboard pressure.

Arrows’ technical team led by co-coaches Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza did not wait too long before fixing their struggling midfield.

They brought on Siyabonga Khumalo for Lungelo Dube on 34 minutes and the former gave Arrows bite in the midfield.

That change seemed to bring the Durbanites on par with Chiefs. As a result, the visitors were able to launch their attacks and were rewarded when Makhubela equalised on the stroke of halftime.

Enterprising young forward Shabalala gave Amakhosi the lead two minutes into the second half.

With Chiefs upfront with 22 minutes left to play, coach Arthur Zwane opted to take off his influential attackers Christian Saile and Shabalala for striker Caleb Bimenyimana and midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange.

A minute later Arrows equalised through Mutizwa who scored a beautiful goal inside the box with Khumalo providing the assist.

The changes by Zwane disturbed Chiefs’ ability to attack and Arrows piled on more pressure as they continued their search for a third goal.

The skilful Makhubela, who has been given all the freedom to express himself, depleted the Chiefs’ left side, going through a few players including Hlanti to set up Mutizwa for the winner on 78 minutes.

Chiefs remain fifth on the table while Arrows climb to ninth.

