Chiefs stunned by Arrows ahead of Soweto Derby

The rand recovered some ground after falling to its weakest level against the dollar since early November earlier in the week
Every business needs to make sure that it’s adequately prepared to meet, mitigate and even avoid other issues that threaten to sink any hope of recovery and inclusive growth
South African holders of offshore accounts will automatically be considered higher risk clients
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
It’s unclear if users want to pay for services that have always been free, but subscription package offers ‘increased visibility’
Inflation remains a big driver and is pushing up labour and energy costs
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Former president’s reinstatement means his campaign can buy ads again on the social media platform that could help boost his flagging 2024 White House comeback bid
The striker extended his superb run of form by netting a goal in each half of his side’s 3-0 Premier League win to extend his scoring streak to five games
The new 500X gains new technologies and a new and exclusive open-top model
Kaizer Chiefs’ chances of finishing second in the Premier Soccer League took a knock after their 3-2 defeat to spirited Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
Arrows came from a goal down twice thanks to a brace by Knox Mutizwa and a goal from the outstanding Ntsako Makhubela.
Sifiso Hlanti and Mduduzi Shabalala scored for Chiefs in each half.
The match was a rehearsal for the Soweto derby clash against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Chiefs made a great start to the clash in Polokwane as they dominated the men from KwaZulu-Natal from the kickoff.
Defender Hlanti gave Amakhosi the lead in the ninth minute with a well-taken header from a Keagan Dolly corner. Dolly was unlucky not to double the lead for Chiefs when his shot hit the crossbar.
Arrows looked disjointed in the opening 30 minutes and if Chiefs were sharp enough they could have put the game beyond Abafana Bes’thende during that period.
But Chiefs failed to do that despite getting chances to build scoreboard pressure.
Arrows’ technical team led by co-coaches Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza did not wait too long before fixing their struggling midfield.
They brought on Siyabonga Khumalo for Lungelo Dube on 34 minutes and the former gave Arrows bite in the midfield.
That change seemed to bring the Durbanites on par with Chiefs. As a result, the visitors were able to launch their attacks and were rewarded when Makhubela equalised on the stroke of halftime.
Enterprising young forward Shabalala gave Amakhosi the lead two minutes into the second half.
With Chiefs upfront with 22 minutes left to play, coach Arthur Zwane opted to take off his influential attackers Christian Saile and Shabalala for striker Caleb Bimenyimana and midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange.
A minute later Arrows equalised through Mutizwa who scored a beautiful goal inside the box with Khumalo providing the assist.
The changes by Zwane disturbed Chiefs’ ability to attack and Arrows piled on more pressure as they continued their search for a third goal.
The skilful Makhubela, who has been given all the freedom to express himself, depleted the Chiefs’ left side, going through a few players including Hlanti to set up Mutizwa for the winner on 78 minutes.
Chiefs remain fifth on the table while Arrows climb to ninth.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chiefs stunned by Arrows ahead of Soweto Derby
Amakhosi’s chance of finishing second in the Premier Soccer League takes a knock
Kaizer Chiefs’ chances of finishing second in the Premier Soccer League took a knock after their 3-2 defeat to spirited Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
Arrows came from a goal down twice thanks to a brace by Knox Mutizwa and a goal from the outstanding Ntsako Makhubela.
Sifiso Hlanti and Mduduzi Shabalala scored for Chiefs in each half.
The match was a rehearsal for the Soweto derby clash against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Chiefs made a great start to the clash in Polokwane as they dominated the men from KwaZulu-Natal from the kickoff.
Defender Hlanti gave Amakhosi the lead in the ninth minute with a well-taken header from a Keagan Dolly corner. Dolly was unlucky not to double the lead for Chiefs when his shot hit the crossbar.
Arrows looked disjointed in the opening 30 minutes and if Chiefs were sharp enough they could have put the game beyond Abafana Bes’thende during that period.
But Chiefs failed to do that despite getting chances to build scoreboard pressure.
Arrows’ technical team led by co-coaches Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza did not wait too long before fixing their struggling midfield.
They brought on Siyabonga Khumalo for Lungelo Dube on 34 minutes and the former gave Arrows bite in the midfield.
That change seemed to bring the Durbanites on par with Chiefs. As a result, the visitors were able to launch their attacks and were rewarded when Makhubela equalised on the stroke of halftime.
Enterprising young forward Shabalala gave Amakhosi the lead two minutes into the second half.
With Chiefs upfront with 22 minutes left to play, coach Arthur Zwane opted to take off his influential attackers Christian Saile and Shabalala for striker Caleb Bimenyimana and midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange.
A minute later Arrows equalised through Mutizwa who scored a beautiful goal inside the box with Khumalo providing the assist.
The changes by Zwane disturbed Chiefs’ ability to attack and Arrows piled on more pressure as they continued their search for a third goal.
The skilful Makhubela, who has been given all the freedom to express himself, depleted the Chiefs’ left side, going through a few players including Hlanti to set up Mutizwa for the winner on 78 minutes.
Chiefs remain fifth on the table while Arrows climb to ninth.
Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns avoid each other in Nedbank Cup last 16
Chiefs on mission to end trophy drought
Downs’ Maema braces for resurgent Pirates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Rashford’s purple patch continues as Man United outgun Leicester
Bid for Man United gathers steam with four parties in the running
Chiefs coach Zwane sees signs of revival
Momentum with Man City as Arsenal seek to regain winning touch
Bayern bogeyman Gladbach ready for another upset
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.