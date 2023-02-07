Sport / Soccer

Sundowns ‘a huge contender’ for Champions League, says Feutmba

Former Cameroon international believes the team is a strong and well-oiled machine that has what it takes to go all the way

07 February 2023 - 18:32 MATSHELANE MAMABOLO
Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between Royal AM and Mamelodi Sundowns at Chatsworth Stadium on May 23 2022. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SYDNEY MAHLANGU
Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between Royal AM and Mamelodi Sundowns at Chatsworth Stadium on May 23 2022. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SYDNEY MAHLANGU

Indomitable in the domestic league, what are the chances of Mamelodi Sundowns taking their dominance to the continent?

The Brazilians are a seemingly unstoppable juggernaut at home and are on course to win a sixth successive Premier Soccer League (PSL) title as they smash local league records.      

Good reason to believe a team that has set a 15-match win record in the PSL can also win the 2022-2023 Caf Champions League to add to their 2016 title, right? After all, surely this is a lot more polished Sundowns outfit than the one Pitso Mosimane was in charge of when they conquered the continent in 2016?

Premier continental club football is, however, a different kettle of fish from the domestic game where the opposition seemingly go against Sundowns already resigned to defeat.

In the Champions League, the likes of Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca and their neighbours, Raja Casablanca, will provide tougher opposition.

Set to commence the group stage campaign with a home clash against Sudan’s Al Hilal on Saturday, Sundowns seem a shoo-in for progression to the quarterfinals from a group that includes Egyptian giants Ahly and Cameroon’s Coton Sport.

It gets tougher after the group stage, where coach Rhulani Mokwena and his men are bound to take on the usual suspects — their North African nemesis who are masters of knockout football.

This side though, says former Sundowns midfielder Roger Feutmba, is a strong and well-oiled machine that has what it takes to go all the way.

“I believe they are a huge contender for the Champions League title this time, based on the quality of football they are playing,” Feutmba said.

“Of course, there is tougher competition in Africa than here in the PSL. But I believe because they are doing well in the domestic league, they will have a lot more confidence when they play on the continent.”

The former Cameroon international does not share the sentiments expressed by some that the Premiership is weak and Sundowns’ success has a lot to do with their buying power.

“I was at Sundowns when Patrice Motsepe bought the club. And anyone with a good memory will know success did not come immediately, even when the club bought top players and hired top coaches.

“This has been a long process. They have been working on this project to be a dominant club locally and on the continent for years. So it is not fair to say they are winning simply because they have money. It is how you use that money that will determine your success.”

He argues that Sundowns’ failure to win the continent’s premier club knockout competition since they got the better of Zamalek in the final seven years ago is not a sign of regression.

“They have been doing well in the Champions League all this time. They were just unlucky and perhaps lacked a bit of consistency. But this time around they have been performing with consistency. Their ability to win matches, even when they are not the best team on the day, is going to be a key factor in their campaign.”

Feutmba is encouraged by the change to Sundowns’ technical team format. “I am happy they have given Rhulani the lead role as a coach. I believe a team has to have someone who takes responsibility for the results instead of having three or four people in charge at the same time.

“Rhulani has shown he is passionate about Sundowns and believes in their playing philosophy built by his predecessors from many years ago.”

Mokwena surprised at Downs’ double over Chiefs and Pirates

Sundowns profited from possession given away by Bucs’ goalkeeper that allowed Cassius Mailula to get the sixth-minute goal that was the winner
Sport
2 days ago

Downs’ Maema braces for resurgent Pirates

Attacking midfielder is expecting a competitive outing against Bucs on Saturday
Sport
5 days ago

Pirates coach coy on Lorch, Makhaula, Marou ahead of Sundowns game

Bucs coach happy he has a greater squad to rely on, but won't reveal his picks
Sport
6 days ago

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Fanfare over Foster’s move to Burnley reflects nadir of local game

Celebrating with gusto the move of a player of undoubted potential to England’s second tier says much about how low our football has fallen
Sport
1 week ago
