Downs’ Maema braces for resurgent Pirates

Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s Christo de Wit
Ramaphosa’s repeated assurances are ever more empty amid the omnishambles the economy has become
DA describes ruling as a ‘historic victory’ for transparency and the rule of law
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
Miner blames lower grades at its Mogalakwena operations and infrastructure closures
Overall consumer finances expected to remain vulnerable especially given slowing growth prospects and high rates
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
China says greater US access hurts regional stability amid tension over Taiwan
Attacking midfielder is expecting a competitive outing against Bucs on Saturday
Italian luxury-car maker reports fourth-quarter profit that beats analyst estimates
Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Neo Maema is expecting a competitive outing against a rejuvenated Orlando Pirates in their Premier Soccer League clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
The Brazilians visit their rivals looking to increase their winning record in the league to 15 matches while the Buccaneers will be out to register their fourth victory on the spin.
Maema acknowledged Pirates will be on a high after successive wins over Golden Arrows, Stellenbosch and Marumo Gallants.
Even more impressive for Pirates, they have nine goals in those three matches, largely credited to their strikers’ coach Scott Chickelday.
“We are expecting a highly motivated Orlando Pirates because when you play these types of matches no-one needs motivation,” said Maema, one of the standout performers for the Brazilians with five goals and one assist after 17 league matches.
Maema said Sundowns do not expect Pirates to play the way they have been playing.
Downs and Bucs have clashed three times this season.
Pirates shocked trophy machines Downs 3-0 in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal in Polokwane in October to win the tie on that scoreline on aggregate.
The Brazilians gained a measure of revenge in the final of the friendly Black Label Cup in November, and beat Pirates again at home in the league in December (2-0).
“I expect them to come at us because they are in a groove. It is going to be a difficult match against a highly motivated team. They will come at us the same way they did the first fixture we played against them.
“They are a bit different now because they used to play three at the back but now they play with four. A key thing about them is they are dangerous on the counterattack.
“The other plus for them is their supporters will be behind them because they are at home. But we have our own processes and we know how to guard against such tactics.
“Preparations for the match are going well, we just came back from some time off and are rejuvenating and working on getting back to our groove.
“We are preparing like any other game. We always focus on goals we want to achieve. We just have to make sure we are ready for the game on Saturday.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Downs’ Maema braces for resurgent Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Neo Maema is expecting a competitive outing against a rejuvenated Orlando Pirates in their Premier Soccer League clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
The Brazilians visit their rivals looking to increase their winning record in the league to 15 matches while the Buccaneers will be out to register their fourth victory on the spin.
Maema acknowledged Pirates will be on a high after successive wins over Golden Arrows, Stellenbosch and Marumo Gallants.
Even more impressive for Pirates, they have nine goals in those three matches, largely credited to their strikers’ coach Scott Chickelday.
“We are expecting a highly motivated Orlando Pirates because when you play these types of matches no-one needs motivation,” said Maema, one of the standout performers for the Brazilians with five goals and one assist after 17 league matches.
Maema said Sundowns do not expect Pirates to play the way they have been playing.
Downs and Bucs have clashed three times this season.
Pirates shocked trophy machines Downs 3-0 in the second leg of their MTN8 semifinal in Polokwane in October to win the tie on that scoreline on aggregate.
The Brazilians gained a measure of revenge in the final of the friendly Black Label Cup in November, and beat Pirates again at home in the league in December (2-0).
“I expect them to come at us because they are in a groove. It is going to be a difficult match against a highly motivated team. They will come at us the same way they did the first fixture we played against them.
“They are a bit different now because they used to play three at the back but now they play with four. A key thing about them is they are dangerous on the counterattack.
“The other plus for them is their supporters will be behind them because they are at home. But we have our own processes and we know how to guard against such tactics.
“Preparations for the match are going well, we just came back from some time off and are rejuvenating and working on getting back to our groove.
“We are preparing like any other game. We always focus on goals we want to achieve. We just have to make sure we are ready for the game on Saturday.”
Pirates coach coy on Lorch, Makhaula, Marou ahead of Sundowns game
Sundowns need push from strong team, says Mokwena
Sundowns coach happy to welcome Shalulile back ahead of Caf campaign
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Pirates coach coy on Lorch, Makhaula, Marou ahead of Sundowns game
Sundowns need push from strong team, says Mokwena
Sundowns coach happy to welcome Shalulile back ahead of Caf campaign
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.