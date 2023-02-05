Mokwena surprised at Downs’ double over Chiefs and Pirates

Reserve Bank calculates that recent power outages will knock off up to two percentage points from growth in 2023
Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena claims he was unaware his team had done a “league double” over Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs after their 1-0 win against Pirates on Saturday.
Sundowns completed a double over Chiefs when they beat them 1-0 in January after their 4-0 win in Pretoria earlier in the season. On Saturday at Orlando Stadium, Mokwena’s team did the same to their other “big three” rival Pirates when Cassius Mailula’s early goal gave the runaway Premiership leaders a 1-0 win.
“I didn’t know that and I have to wrap my mind around it,” Mokwena said. “Congratulations to the football club. It’s always a collective effort.”
Mokwena admitted though that Saturday’s match, which stretched their league-winning record to 15 games and opened a 23-point gap over second-placed SuperSport United, was a real tester for his team.
Bucs had 59% ball possession and two shots on target from 13 attempts at goal. Sundowns profited early from possession given away through a pass out of his box by Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, allowing Mailula to score in the sixth minute. The Brazilians defeated Pirates by protecting their lead in difficult situations.
“We played against a good side. This could easily have been like an away Champions League match,” Mokwena said.
“We’ve struggled in the past to keep clean sheets against good sides but today we didn’t give too many chances to Pirates, except on set pieces. They had some very good situations on set pieces and they played for that also.
“I thought we had better chances even though they had a better share of the ball. They were dominant in possession but I thought we defended very well.”
On Pirates dominating possession, which is certainly an unusual situation for trophy machine Sundowns, Mokwena said he was happy how his team defended without the ball.
“We played the game the way it’s supposed to be played. I told the players at halftime that I was pleasantly surprised with how they did that.
“Normally we have the ball to defend, but today we defended very well. We didn’t give big chances in open play and it showed we can play difficult games and respond to the situation.
“I have nothing but incredible respect and appreciation for the players,” Mokwena said.
Downs are in the midst of a tough programme. They meet third-placed Richards Bay in a Nedbank Cup last-32 clash at Loftus on Tuesday (7.30pm). The Brazilians open their Caf Champions League Group B campaign against Sudan’s Al Hilal, also at Loftus, on Saturday.
